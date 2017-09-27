Wilmot to see drop in tax rate

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Although the overall tax levy expects to stay the same, property values went up in the Wilmot Union High School District, which brought a drop in its tax rate.

Electors learned of savings at the school’s annual meeting Monday, when it was revealed the tax rate is projected at $5.72 per $1,000 of property value, a $.39 drop from 2016-17.

The levy and mill rate, however, will not receive official certification by the school board until state aid and final property tax figures are released in October.

For taxpayers with a $200,000 home, they should expect to pay $1,145.71 in 2017-18, a savings of about $76 from last year.

Meanwhile, according to District Business Manager David Betz, he said after the school’s annual meeting on Monday the tax levy remains unchanged.

Like 2016-17, the tax levy approved by electors at Monday’s annual meeting showed a total amount of $12,169,231.

Of the $12,169,231, $7,769,874 will go towards the General Fund, another $4,398,357 will pay for 2004 General Obligation Bonds with the rest going to the capital improvement fund.

The levy is based on a decrease in state aid, figures show, indicating a drop from $5,254,977 to $4,910,092 for 2017-18.