FOOTBALL: Mengel: ‘They’re becoming complacent’

Injuries, explosive Burlington offense leads to second straight Falcon defeat

By Mike Ramczyk

Sports Editor

The resurgence of the Westosha Central football program is very much still alive.

Despite a second straight loss, a 56-34 beat-down at the hands of host Burlington last Friday night, the Falcons’ goals and dreams of a first playoff appearance this decade remain intact – with the requirement of finishing the last three games 1-2.

Though two of the three games are road nightmares at Waterford and Wilmot, it appears an Oct. 5 home tilt with Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay could be a historic night.

Last Friday night, the Falcons were down to their third running back with Niko Lemke and Adam Simmons banged up, and their one-dimensional attack resulted in four Jaden Jackson interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

On a night where Burlington honored legendary football coach Don Dalton at halftime, a packed house and rowdy environment witnessed the Falcons wear down in the final 24 minutes, allowing 28 consecutive third-quarter points.

Westosha Central coach Tyson Mengel was dismissive of an interview after the game, visibly frustrated with his team. He claims the guys are a bit worn out from the season, as the extreme rush of a 4-0 start and newly-found expectations have taken their toll.

Mengel gave his guys the day off Saturday, normally a day to study game film, to get away from the game and recharge their batteries.

“I think we’re two equal teams,” said Mengel, whose squad must go 2-1 in the final three games to qualify for the playoffs. “We’re very similar teams, but when you let a team get momentum at halftime when they’re honoring a legendary coach, and you don’t come out in the second half, that’s what’s going to happen to you.”

“The guys were worn down. We weren’t running the ball very well. They scouted us pretty well, and they knew the hitches were there. I don’t know how many drops we had. They didn’t quit, but they’re becoming complacent. 4-0 was exciting. But this is disheartening and deflating. They need to not see us tomorrow. They just need a day away from coaches. We’re still learning how to win.”

Burlington snapped a two-game losing streak, improving to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the SLC and keeping its postseason hopes alive. The Demons must win two of their final three games to earn their first playoff berth since 2014.

Westosha (4-2, 2-2), which started the season 4-0 for the first time in 17 years, suddenly finds itself on a two-game losing streak after allowing 98 points the past two games.

Ball-hawking Demons dominate

Despite committing five turnovers in the first half, Burlington held a 21-19 halftime lead thanks to a pick-six from defensive tackle Ben Golon and a 90-yard interception return from Zeff Jones.

The Demons added another pick-six in the third quarter from Nick Webley, capping a flurry of 28 points in eight minutes to put the game out of reach at 49-19.

Burlington senior quarterback Nick Klug threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another three scores and 131 yards, igniting an offense that put up 440 yards one week after being shut down.

The Demons held the Falcons in check, forcing them to become one-dimensional behind star quarterback Jaden Jackson, who finished with 288 yards and five touchdowns but four interceptions. With starting running backs Niko Lemke and Adam Simmons banged up, Westosha was held to only 37 rushing yards on 1.5 per carry.

Klug had little resistance exploiting the fatigued Falcons’ defense in the third quarter.

The 6-foot dual-threat quarterback had his way, hitting Nick Webley for a long pass to set up a short touchdown run to make it 28-19 on the Demons’ first drive.

On the ensuing possession, Jack Hartzell jumped a hitch route and intercepted a Jackson pass. Later, Klug zig-zagged his way through arm tackles into Central territory before scoring again from one yard out to extend the lead to 35-19. On fourth-and-14 from the Central 34, Klug hung in the pocket and hit a crossing Joe Tully to set up the score.

After forcing a Falcon punt, Klug darted his way through tacklers for runs of 40 and 14 yards before hitting Grant Tully perfectly in stride on a crossing route for a 15-yard score and a 42-19 lead. Tully totaled 106 yards, catching two touchdowns and running for one.

On the very next play, Jackson tried another quick hitter to the left, but Webley jumped the route for the pick, cut it down the right sideline and sprinted 38 yards to make it 49-19.

In the first half, with the Demons down 6-0, Jones anticipated a Jackson pass and picked it off before hustling 90 yards to the 1 to set up a Klug touchdown run. Then, senior Kyle Bybee tipped a screen pass and Golon caught it and lumbered 15 yards for the score, giving the Demons a 14-6 lead late in the first quarter.

After Jackson responded with two touchdown passes, Klug hit Grant Tully on a 1-yard scoring pass to give Burlington its halftime lead.

Burlington racked up 242 rushing yards. Joe Tully led the Demons in receiving with 74 yards on six catches.

Westosha’s Nic Frederick caught nine balls for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Samy Greco added eight catches for 92 yards and a score.