Burn ban imposed for all of Salem Lakes, outlying areas, until further notice

Ban includes Paddock Lake, Brighton

Effective immediately, the Village of Salem Lakes has imposed a burn ban on open burning for all areas, according to a memorandum released by Fire Chief Mike Slover to area officials.

Slover, who cited drought conditions, decided following discussions with other fire departments.

“Following discussions with other Fire Department officials I respectfully am placing a burn ban on open burning effective immediately for all areas covered by the Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Department,” Slover wrote in the memorandum.

The Village of Paddock Lake and Town of Brighton were included in the memorandum.

The ban will continue until drought conditions improve in Southeast Wisconsin, he said, noting there is a moderate fire risk in the area.

As the season changes, the risk of fire increases, Slover added.

“The fire danger for this area has been forecasted as moderate, however with the lack of precipitation, low humidity, combined with the time of year for dying vegetation of leaves and grasses due to the fall season a substantial amount of rainfall would be required to decrease the danger of wildfires.”