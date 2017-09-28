SLC TENNIS: Westosha rewrites the books; Wilmot captures two titles

By Jason Arndt

Editor

For the Westosha Central High School girls tennis team, blasting music and singing on long bus rides is a ritual, which paid off for the Lady Falcons in their Southern Lakes Conference slate this year.

Add in offseason conditioning, where they create a stronger bond, and it is a recipe for a relaxed team.

“It is a good thing,” said Falcons coach Paul Brings.

The good times rolled against SLC opponents this season, where they went 6-1 in dual meets, their best in the 12-year history of the program.

“This is our best year in history,” said Falcons head coach Pat Brings.

Riding the historic wave, the Lady Falcons carried some momentum into the Southern Lakes Conference tournament at Delavan-Darien last Thursday and Saturday, when they finished second among eight teams.

Westosha Central, four points shy of champion Lake Geneva Badger, had two conference doubles champions.

At No. 2 doubles, Brooke Wysiatko and Katie Barningham defeated Union Grove duo Kaitlyn Krause and Karissa Francheschina in straight sets (6-1, 7-5).

According to Wysiatko, staying relaxed was crucial against SLC opponents.

“We just try to stay loose, and not take it too seriously,” Wysiatko said. “We try to forgive each other when we are having a bad day and just keep laughing and having fun with it.”

Having fun, Barningham states, includes a pre-match ritual on bus trips.

“We are all listening to music, singing together, we go and eat after practice for team bonding,” Barningham said. “We always sing the National Anthem and the school song on the bus just for fun.”

The ritual translated to the court, where Pat Brings acknowledged the two stay calm and composed.

“They are calm, they drive me crazy sometimes with it, but they don’t get rattled,” Pat Brings said.

Communication is key, Barningham said, adding they know each other’s strengths.

“I am usually better in back, and she is better at the net, so we can communicate that way,” Barningham said.

The Falcons’ other winner, at No. 3 doubles, saw freshman Emily Wermeling and sophomore Kenna Beth defeat Waterford’s Olivia Cammers and Emilie Allen in straight sets (6-2, 6-1).

The No. 3 pair, according to Pat Brings, have brought athleticism to the team.

“They are athletic, aggressive and listen to suggestions,” Pat Brings said.

Panthers post pair of titles

Meanwhile, for third-place Wilmot, the Panthers came home with two SLC tournament champions.

Panthers’ coach Lisa Obertin felt encouraged by the third place finish, noting her team endured some regular season injuries, but peaked at the right time.

“This is where I thought we were going to finish, and probably a little bit stronger, if we wouldn’t have had injuries in the middle of the season,” said Obertin, whose team went 3-4 in dual meets. “Our top players were healthy for the tournament.”

Junior Bianca Andersen, who cruised through her first two No. 1 singles matches in straight sets, saw the same result in the title match against Lake Geneva’s Claudia Huerth (6-2, 6-0).

Andersen’s win marks her second straight No. 1 singles title.

Entering the title match, Andersen had an adrenaline rush, which translated on the court.

“I was super excited coming in and was going to try my best, and try my hardest, and whatever happens I was going to be really happy,” Andersen said.

At No. 2 singles, freshman Halle Rosentreter defeated Badger’s Annabelle Alberts in a grueling match, which came to a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-6 decision.

Rosentreter’s championship also avenged a regular season loss to Alberts.

Through the grueling match, Obertin believed in the freshman, crediting her resilience.

“She had a little bit of a hiccup with an injury midseason, but came out here for the conference championship and actually fought back,” Obertin said. “I knew she could do it.”

Rosentreter, a left-hander, said the victory boosted her morale.

Andersen believes Rosentreter, who came from Illinois to play for Wilmot, has been a valuable asset to the team.

“She was a great addition to the team, she worked so hard in the offseason and so hard in practice,” Andersen said. “She is always so happy and cheers everyone on.”

Along with cheerfulness, Obertin added the freshman brings a determined work ethic.

“She has been playing for quite awhile, but has gotten more serious about her tennis,” Obertin said. “She wants to focus more on tennis and has had a great season.”

The Panthers also garnered second place from sophomore Brynn Amundson at No. 3 singles.

Amundson, who won her first two matches in straight sets, dropped the title match to Lake Geneva’s Ava Anderson, 6-2, 6-4.

At No. 4 singles, junior Maddie Lindemann edged Union Grove’s Bryn Neilsen in straight sets at 6-0, 6-4.

The Panthers youth movement excites Obertin.

“Everything about this says there is a lot of excitement at Wilmot,” she said.

Overcoming adversity

Entering the season, there were doubts Westosha Central senior Sara Backus could compete, considering she was recovering from a basketball injury.

Backus, however, came back to play a full season to take second at the SLC tournament with No. 1 doubles teammate Ashley Wells.

“She had surgery due to an injury from her basketball season,” Wells said. “We didn’t think she would be able to play this season, but she’s proven us all wrong.”

The No. 1 duo advanced to the title match, where they dropped a 6-4, 6-4 decision to Lake Geneva.

Senior Kelly Wolkober, who saw limited action last season, found her niche at No. 4 singles where she finished second at the SLC tournament.

Wolkober dropped a straight-set decision to Iris Bloede of Lake Geneva at 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, in singles play, the Lady Falcons received third place honors from senior Stephanie Dopuch at No. 1, sophomore Janell Gillmore at No. 2 followed by freshman Bojana Bojanic at No. 3.

“Steph is the anchor of the team, she really is,” said Pat Brings, noting the No. 1 singles player avenged an earlier loss to Burlington’s May Jagodzinski, defeating the Demons top player, 6-2, 6-2, to take third on Saturday. “Her win today was huge for us.”

Gillmore, meanwhile, took third after defeating Grace Boyle of Burlington, 6-2, 6-2.

Bojanic claimed third place with a 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Elkhorn’s Leesa Sensing.

“Bojana, a ninth grader this season, finished third in the tournament,” Pat Brings said. “For a freshman, that is impressive.”