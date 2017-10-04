BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Muff new career assists leader

Central achieves perfection at Shorewood tourney

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Since Westosha Central High School launched its boys volleyball program 12 years ago, the team has established a strong tradition of quality setters, including Falcons’ senior Connor Muff.

Muff, who logged 133 assists in two days last week, eclipsed the career mark of 2,521 set by Brooks Gahart in 2014 to become the school’s all-time assists leader.

“Our program has been very fortunate to have had very good setters,” said Falcons’ coach Wayne Schultz. “We went from Dayton (Erickson) with 2,392 assists to Brooks to Connor.”

“He has an outside chance at 3,000,” Schultz added.

Muff’s record-setting day happened Sept. 30, when the Falcons won the Shorewood Greyhound Invite, where the Falcons swept six matches.

In pool play, the Falcons edged Greenfield, Madison LaFollette, Waukesha West and Shorewood in straight sets.

Holding an unbeaten record, Westosha Central advanced to the championship bracket, where the defeated LaFollette for the second time and won the tournament title with a 2-0 defeat of Racine St. Catherine’s.

Through his six matches, Muff collected 109 assists, added 15 aces and contributed 10 blocks.

Along the front row, Mason Welter contributed a team-leading 31 kills and added four blocks. Jason Olson added another 11 blocks.

According to Muff, Olson and Welter have been two critical pieces to his success on the court.

“This year, our middles are unstoppable when we are in system,” Muff said. “Mason Welter and Jason Olson are two very good athletes and are a very big part of our offense.”

While Olson and Welter have bolstered the front row, Alex Salerno and Joey Michelau offered reinforcements in last weekend’s tournament, where Salerno chipped in 29 kills and Michelau added another 23 assists along with 19 digs.

Schultz, who noted the team was strong on the outside last year, believes Muff has adjusted well to the Falcons’ strengths this year.

“In Connor’s first couple of seasons setting, we were very outside dominated, but the last couple of seasons we have become exceptionally strong in the middle and on the right side,” Schultz said. “Connor has done a great job of adapting to the strengths of our team.”

Adapting to team strengths, Muff said, has brought a new dimension to his game.

“The adaptation from last year to this year has been exciting because as a setter, I’m able to be more creative with the offense, giving our hitters a better chance of scoring,” Muff said.

Along with a strong front row, Muff credits his vocal hitters for taking charge.

“Communication is, in my opinion, the most important aspect in the game,” he said. “When you’re focused on delivering a good set, the hitters calling the ball helps me out tremendously.”

The team’s strength extended beyond offense, however, with Jack Polick diving in for 72 digs to the lead the Falcons in last weekend’s tournament.

Polick chipped in with 12 assists.

The Falcons’ Matt Bruzas also pitched in, contributing 18 digs and adding 14 aces.

Earlier scores

Westosha Central def. Racine St. Catherine’s, 29-27, 25-12, 25-22.

In Southern Lakes Conference play, the Falcons improved to 3-1, courtesy of a 3-0 sweep against Racine St. Catherine’s Sept. 28.

The Falcons were led by Salerno (nine kills, eight digs), Joey Michelau (seven kills), Mason Welter (six kills), Muff (24 assists, two aces, three blocks), Jason Olson (four blocks), Jack Polick (15 digs, one ace) and Bruzas (11 digs, one ace).