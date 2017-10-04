GIRLS SWIMMING: Central reps contribute to Badger co-op victory

Courtesy of Westosha Central’s Eden Wember and senior Lauren Pryor of Wilmot, with an equal contribution from junior Claire Koeppel of Westosha Central, the Lake Geneva Badger co-op swim team edged visiting Elkhorn 114-56 Tuesday.

Along with Westosha Central and Wilmot representatives, the Badger co-op swim team consists of members from Big Foot and Williams Bay.

Eden Wember, a junior, finished first in the 100-yard butterfly and in two relay events, the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.

Pryor, who won the 200 IM and placed second in the 100 butterfly, joined Eden Wember, and Koeppel on the first place 400 freestyle relay team. Williams Bay freshman Lauren O’Brien was part of the 400 freestyle relay team.

Pryor and Eden Wember, who took second in the 100 backstroke, were also part of the winning 200 medley relay squad that included Big Foot senior Grace Gillingham and Lake Geneva’s Marietta Divito.

Koeppel, meanwhile, won both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle events. In the 200 freestyle relay, Koeppel along with Westosha Central junior Megan Zeller and Wilmot junior Jenna Kerkman finished third.

Elise Wember, a Westosha Central senior, placed second in the 200 IM and contributed to the second-place 400 freestyle relay team.

In the 100 butterfly, Elise Wember completed a Badger top three sweep, taking third.

Other top contributors were O’Brien, who won both the 50 and 100 freestyle, and Gillingham, the winner of the 100 breaststroke.

Badger 114, Elkhorn 56

Oct. 3

200 Medley Relay: 1. Badger (Eden Wember, Grace Gillingham, Lauren Pryor, Marietta Divito) 2:02.71, 2. Elkhorn 2:08.86, 3. Badger (Kearyn Brennan, Morgan Hallatt, Elise Wember, Megan Zeller) 2:09.37.

200 Freestyle: 1. Claire Koeppel, LG, 2:04.83; 2. Chopper Ceshker, LG, 2:14.49; 3. Allison Schopf, ELK, 2:19.14; 5. Emma Heller-Cavener, LG, 2:21.65.

200 IM: 1. Lauren Pryor, LG, 2:26.48; 2. Elise Wember, LG, 2:31.54; 3. Emma Coltman, LG, 2:34.91.

50 Freestyle: 1. Lauren O’Brien, LG, 27.24; 2. Anna Manak, ELK, 27.34; 3. Sarah Broga, ELK, 28.25; 4. Grace Gillingham, LG, 28.41; 6. Megan Zeller, LG, 28.54.

100 Butterfly: 1. Eden Wember, LG, 1:05.93; 2. Lauren Pryor, LG, 1:06.69; 3. Elise Wember, LG, 1:07.53.

100 Freestyle: 1. Lauren O’Brien, LG, 59.97; 2. Kearyn Brennan, LG, 1:01.28; 3. Anna Manak, ELK, 1:01.47; 5. Marietta Divito, LG, 1:02.38.

500 Freestyle: 1. Claire Koeppel, LG, 5:31.59; 2. Chopper Ceshker, LG, 5:58.71; 3. Kaylee Dodge, ELK, 6:09.80; 5. Emma Heller-Cavener, LG, 6:24.98.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Elkhorn 1:50.78, 2. Badger (Lauren O’Brien, Grace Gillingham, Marietta Divito, Chopper Ceshker) 1:50.95, 3. Badger (Megan Zeller, Jenna Kerkman, Emma Coltman, Claire Koeppel) 1:51.93.

100 Backstroke: 1. Paige Murphy, ELK, 1:02.41; 2. Eden Wember, LG, 1:08.31; 3. Emma Coltman, LG, 1:09.41; 5. Kearyn Brennan, LG, 1:12.11.

100 Breaststroke: 1. Grace Gillingham, LG, 1:14.87; 2. Marietta Divito, LG, 1:18.37; 3. Olivia Moore, ELK, 1:23.94; 5. Morgan Hallatt, LG, 1:26.67.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Badger (Lauren O’Brien, Lauren Pryor, Eden Wember, Claire Koeppel) 4:04.30; 2. Badger (Kearyn Brennan, Elise Wember, Emma Coltman, Chopper Ceshker) 4:12.17, 3. Elkhorn 4:12.27.