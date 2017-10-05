BOYS SOCCER: Central soccer stays even

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Two days after getting shutdown by the No. 1 team in Division 3, Southern Lakes Conference opponent Delavan-Darien, the Westosha Central High School boys soccer team bounced back with a 2-1 victory at Waterford Sept. 28.

With the Falcons’ win, they jumped to 7-7-2 overall and 3-4 in the SLC, a marked improvement from the 2016 campaign where they finished 5-10-4 overall and 1-6-2 in the SLC.

The improvement, according to Falcons’ coach Jon Kao, is attributed to a change in team attitude.

“Last year we were settling for ties. This year we are beating the teams that we should, and making teams that are better than us fight for goals,” Kao said.

With a rejuvenated attitude, the Falcons eclipsed last year’s goal total of 15, netting 31 as of Sept. 31.

Bobby McNealy, who scored the decisive goal at Waterford, has accounted for 11 of the team’s 31 goals.

Westosha Central, which entered halftime with a 1-0 deficit, eventually deadlocked the contest at the 65th minute with a Nick Rasmussen goal assisted by Davin Cummings.

Cummings later assisted McNealy, who buried the ball into the far left post, for the game-winning goal at the 88th minute.

“The game was a rough one. Waterford is an extremely physical team and their brutality got us out of rhythm,” Kao said.

“After some adjustments at half we were able to neutralize their threat thanks to aggressive control from my back line, especially from Timothy Bizek-Daley, Nick Rasmussen and Jeffrey Thompson.”

Lake Geneva Badger 4, Wilmot 1

Last year’s Southern Lakes Conference player of the year was too much for host Wilmot Union High School to handle, as Lake Geneva Badger defeated the Panthers 4-1, courtesy of three goals by Payton Aranda on Sept. 28.

The Badgers, who led 4-0 at halftime, also received a goal from Josh Gagliani.

Josh Moldenhauer knocked in the lone goal for Wilmot in the second half.

Burlington 3, Wilmot 0

Host Burlington blanked Wilmot 3-0 behind goals from Andrew Zeman, Jarred Kahout and Trevor Mann in a Sept. 26 Southern Lakes Conference tilt.