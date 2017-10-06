FOOTBALL: Wolverines’ Keller too much for Falcons

Waterford’s Tanner Keller eclipsed 150 yards for the fourth consecutive contest to help the Wolverines defeat visiting Westosha Central 59-14 Sept. 29.

Keller, who had 14 carries for 150 yards, scored his second touchdown in the Wolverines’ 31-point second quarter.

Westosha Central, however, kept the contest close in the Wolverines’ 14-7 first quarter.

After Waterford scored on a 1-yard Ben Michalowski run, the Falcons deadlocked the contest, when Jaden Jackson connected with Nic Frederick for a 63-yard touch-down.

Jackson, who completed nine of 22 passes for 174 yards, finished with four interceptions.

In the closing seconds of the first quarter, Keller posted his first of two touchdowns, running for a 41-yard score to give Waterford a 14-7 edge entering the second quarter.

Waterford then scored 31 points, including a Willie Ketterhagen 50-yard interception return, to pull the Wolverines ahead 42-7 with 2:31 left in the half, but Nick Goldammer extended the Waterford lead to 45-7 with a 33-yard field goal.

The Wolverines added another touchdown in the third quarter to build a 52-7 lead.

Within the first minute of the fourth quarter, Westosha Central scored on a 32-yard run by Adam Simmons, who led the team in rushing with five carries for 30 yards.

Zach Helm posted the last score for the Wolverines with 3:19 left of regulation.

The Falcons, who started the season 4-0, have dropped their last three games and take a 2-3 SLC record into a homecoming match against Delavan-Darien.