SPORTS SHORTS: Westosha girls volleyball suffers first SLC loss

By Jason Arndt

Editor

In a clash of unbeaten Southern Lakes Conference schools, and leading hitters on both sides, Waterford came out with the win against host Westosha Central Sept. 26.

“It was a great battle on both sides of the court,” said Falcons’ coach Megan Awe.

While the Falcons’ Laura Shoopman logged a game-high 28 kills, her Waterford counterpart, Mia Grunze, produced 27 in the Wolverines 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 26-24 win.

Additionally, the Wolverines’ Mariah Grunze and Westosha Central’s Sierra Lee each had 15 kills apiece.

Lee also added 15 digs for the Falcons.

“We played a great match, we were aggressive at the serving line, gritty on defense, and aggressive at the pins,” Awe said.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bradford def. Wilmot, 25-20, 15-25, 25-19, 25-22

In a non conference girls volleyball match against visiting Kenosha Bradford, Wilmot Union High School bounced back from a first set to loss to deadlock the contest 1-1, but the Red Devils took the last two sets to come away with the 3-1 win Sept. 27.

Watertown Luther def. Wilmot, 25-13, 25-15; Wilmot def. Christian Life, 39-41, 26-24, 16-14; Shoreland Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-18, 25-19; Union Grove def. Wilmot, 25-18, 25-16; Shoreland Lutheran def. Wilmot, 22-25, 26-24, 15-12

The Wilmot Union High School girls volleyball finished fourth at last weekend’s Shoreland Slam tournament hosted by Shoreland Lutheran, where the Panthers produced a 1-4 record, with the lone win coming against Christian Life.

Leaders for Wilmot were Karina Leber (23 kills, 6.5 blocks), Sam Serak (22 kills), Sara Bedessem (14 digs), Sydney Helmuth (11 digs), Becca Bell (34 assists) and Bedessem (23 assists).

CROSS COUNTRY

Wilmot Union High School finished fourth in the Sept. 28 Kenosha County Meet held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The Panthers, who had three qualify for the all-county second team, were led by Alex Wank (13, 17:28), Jordan Paulsen (15, 17:38) and Blake Zager (16, 17:38.3). Shawn Davis (24, 18:11.7) and Leif Triller (28, 18:24.4) also pitched in for the Panthers.

Meanwhile, for the fourth place Westosha Central girls, they snagged two of the top three finishes. Meghan Capra placed second (19:16.5) and Heaven Anderson took third (20:10.8) to earn a spot on the first-team.

Other Falcon contributors were Mackenzie Maccaux (20, 22:09.3), Madlynn Mitacek (37, 23:35.9) and Chelsea Lamp (41, 23:43.4).

For the Panther girls, they finished seventh, but Tara Nopenz placed ninth overall to earn a spot on the all-county second team.

The Panther girls also received contributions from Barbara Cooper (39, 23:40.2), Abby Strother (44, 24:04.5), Rylee Thiel (54, 24.9) and Caylee Pearson (59, 24:56.2).

The Falcon boys team, which placed seventh, received their best finish from Colton Greenhill (17, 17:40).