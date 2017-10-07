WIAA TENNIS: Two from area advance to state tournament

Two area tennis players, Wilmot Union High School junior Bianca Andersen and senior Stephanie Dopuch of Westosha Central, received selection as special qualifiers at the WIAA Division 1 state girls tennis tournament.

Their selections come after both qualified for sectionals, which was held Wednesday at Racine Case High School, where nine other area athletes competed.

The two were picked based on a set criteria, including an established record and history against high-ranked players appearing at the state meet after both dropped their first matches on Wednesday.

For Andersen, who boasts at a 15-5 record at No. 1 singles, it marks her second appearance at the state tournament.

Dopuch, also at No. 1 singles, takes an 18-9 record into her first appearance.

The tournament held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the University of Wisconsin campus starts at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 14.

Andersen plays Germantown senior Jayden Bogner (19-9) and Dopuch opens against senior Sami Miles (21-8) of Wausau East.

Meanwhile, in other sectional contests, Wilmot freshman Halle Rosentreter placed third at No. 2 singles to finish the season 13-1.

Panthers’ sophomore Brynn Amundson, who made her second sectional appearance, finished third at No. 3 singles to conclude her season at 18-4.

Senior Kelly Wolkober, of Westosha Central, placed third at No. 4 singles to finish 25-4.

Other Westosha Central sectional qualifiers were sophomore Janell Gillmore (No. 2 singles, 20-9), freshman Bojana Bojanic (No. 3, 16-11), senior Ashley Wells and junior Sara Backus at No. 1 doubles (20-7) along with freshman Emily Wermeling and sophomore Kenna Beth at No. 3 doubles (15-4).