Salem Lakes burn ban lifted

Courtesy of recent rainfall, the Salem Lakes Fire Department lifted its open burning ban for all areas the agency serves, according to a release issued by Fire Chief Mike Slover.

“The burn ban for the coverage areas of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue has been lifted effective immediately on October 11, 2017,” the release states.

Although the ban has been lifted, Slover advised caution, noting the three municipalities his department serves carries different ordinances.

“Residents are reminded to perform burning in accordance with their local municipality’s ordinance. Currently the department covers three municipalities with different burn ordinances,” the release states.

For residents unsure about their local ordinance, they are encouraged to contact the Salem Lakes duty officer at (262) 620-3880, or reaching out to their local municipality.