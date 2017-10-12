WIAA TENNIS: Andersen, Dopuch takes court in state tennis Thursday

By Jason Arndt

Two area tennis players, Wilmot Union High School junior Bianca Andersen and senior Stephanie Dopuch of Westosha Central, received selection as special qualifiers at the WIAA Division 1 state girls tennis tournament.

Their selections come after both qualified for sectionals, which was held Oct. 4 at Racine Case High School, where they were initially eliminated from state contention.

The two, however, found their way in after they met specific criteria, including an established record and history against high-ranked players appearing at the state meet.

For Dopuch, who holds an 18-9 record, it is her first state berth and brought a sense of relief when she found out while attending the Westosha Central homecoming football game Friday.

“Alex Ferruzzi, one of my coaches, texted me to come up to the top of the bleachers saying that he had big news,” said Dopuch, who was left stunned. “He told me that I had special qualified for state and I was ecstatic!”

Considering her sectional loss Oct. 4, she thought her four-year Falcons career was over.

“I honestly lost hope that I had a chance at qualifying for state after the heartbreaking loss on Wednesday, so it was a big shock to me that I received another chance to play again.”

According to head girls tennis coach Pat Brings, Dopuch’s state berth was well-earned, and emphasized her work ethic.

“I am very happy for her, she has worked hard all four years, and it is well deserved,” said Brings.

Meanwhile, for Andersen, who boasts 15-5 record at No. 1 singles, it marks her second appearance at the state tournament.

Last year, Andersen broke even, winning the first match before dropping the second.

“Bianca is excited to have a return trip to the state tournament and a great draw in the first round,” said Panthers’ tennis coach Lisa Obertin.

While the two qualified for state, both schools combined to qualify nine other athletes for the sectional, which was loaded with talent.

The talent, according to Dopuch, came from Divine Savior Holy Angels, Brookfield Central and Brookfield East.

Brings and Obertin each agreed, stating their teams faced the toughest competition in the state.

“It is a very tough sectional, it is one of the hardest in the state,” Brings said.

“The sub sectional that we crossed over with is loaded with talent,” Obertin said. “The No. 4 seed from that sub sectional actually won our sectional.”

Brookfield East, which accounted for 39 total points, won the sectional title.

Finishing second was DSHA with 34 points.

The tournament held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the University of Wisconsin campus starts at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 14.

Andersen plays Germantown senior Jayden Bogner (19-9) and Dopuch opens against senior Sami Miles (21-8) of Wausau East.

In other sectional contests, Wilmot freshman Halle Rosentreter placed third at No. 2 singles to finish the season 13-1.

Panthers’ sophomore Brynn Amundson, who made her second sectional appearance, finished third at No. 3 singles to conclude her season at 18-4.

Senior Kelly Wolkober, of Westosha Central, placed third at No. 4 singles to finish 25-4.

Other Westosha Central sectional qualifiers were sophomore Janell Gillmore (No. 2 singles, 20-9), freshman Bojana Bojanic (No. 3, 16-11), senior Ashley Wells and junior Sara Backus at No. 1 doubles (20-7) along with freshman Emily Wermeling and sophomore Kenna Beth at No. 3 doubles (15-4).