Flea market could come to Wheatland

Owner plans to specialize in antiques, collectibles

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Pending Kenosha County approval, an auction house and flea market could arrive to the Town of Wheatland, after the Wheatland Town Board voted in favor of a conditional use permit and rezone application at its Oct. 9 regular meeting.

Town approval came after the Plan Commission authorized both applications in September.

The parcel of land, which accounts for nearly nine acres, is zoned A-2 General Agriculture District and B-3 Highway Business District.

As part of the rezone, the three acres of General Agriculture District will adjoin the Highway Business District of nearly six acres.

Keith and Tammy Favaro, the owners of the prospective auction house and flea market, targets the land currently used by New Generation RV on Highway 50.

New Generation RV, which has constructed a larger showroom with more office space on the northwest corner of 392nd Avenue and Highway 50, plans to move into its new facility later this fall.

With New Generation RV expected to move, it gave Keith Favaro an opportunity to achieve his dream, owning an auction house and flea market.

“I have been doing this since 1995 as an auctioneer and I have always dreamed of having my own auction house,” Keith said after the meeting.

Keith Favaro, who admitted he found the site by accident, plans to use the existing east building as an indoor/outdoor flea market and the west structure to house an office and hold auctions.

“It is going to be an indoor auction house, we are going to solely do antiques, collectibles and household items,” he said.

To satisfy the conditional use permit, Keith plans to install bathrooms in the east building, add a holding tank, make parking adjustments and add fire exits.

Open for business

Keith, who hopes to open in December, expects to house a year-round flea market in the east building and looks to operate on Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

According to his conditional use permit, Keith could see anywhere from 500-1,000 people attend the weekly flea markets, which could bring in up to 50 vendors for indoor sales.

From spring through summer, the flea market plans to move outdoors, where it could accommodate up about 500 vendors.

While visitors browse through items, food will be offered through a licensed vendor or wagon.

For the auction house, located in the west building, Keith looks to operate an auction every Wednesday starting at around 5 p.m.

Although the conditional use permit allows auctions to run until 10 p.m., Keith does not expect them to run later than 9 p.m.

No outdoor entertainment is permitted.

Community benefits

Keith believes the auction house and flea market could draw more people into the community, comparable to a flea market held in Walworth County, where about 600 people attend.

Additionally, Keith plans to offer up to 10 part-time jobs, mostly as parking attendants on Saturdays.

“We will be able to employ some more people, and I think it will bring more people to the area and help other businesses as well,” he said.