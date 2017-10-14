Sharing Center serves as community asset

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

Executive Director Sharon Pomaville of The Sharing Center recently participated in Poverty Matters, a statewide conference held at Stevens Point from Sept. 12 through 14.

Community action agencies, like the Sharing Center, met to share new ideas and brainstorm problem-solving techniques.

Before the conference, Pomaville served as co-facilitator for a town hall discussion Sept. 11 for the Hunger Relief Federation. Advocacy was the topic of discussion.

“When you advocate, you ask” Pomaville said.

One important aspect of advocacy is educating the public and public officials by conveying all pertinent facts.

When public officials understand the details, they are more able and willing to help, and in turn, make informed decisions.

“As The Sharing Center became more stable in providing food and clothing for families,” Pomaville said, “We began looking for ways to expand services within our community of Western Kenosha County.”

One way to find those who need services is through the schools.

For a several years, the Sharing Center has provided snacks at school, and some for students to take home to fight food insecurity.

While The Sharing Center continues the snack and food program in many schools, the organization has expanded to offer more services.

According to School Psychologist Emily Lynd of Wheatland Center School, Pomaville has not only reached out to assess the needs of Wheatland students, but has also made herself available to answer questions.

“If I have a family in need, Sharon is my go-to,” said Lynd, who is also the school’s special education director. “She will have lists of available resources, she will know sometimes just who to call and she is always available to speak with families.”

Last year, Pomaville called Lynd to inform her grant money was available to start a school garden.

“We started a garden at Wheatland and it’s been so successful that we plan to expand,” Lynd said.

Special education teacher Alison Cable serves as the facilitator of the school garden.

Wheatland, however, is not the only western Kenosha County school which has benefited from the Sharing Center’s focus to meet students’ nutritional needs.

Meanwhile, at Lakewood School, District Administrator Joe Price said the area has seen benefits from the Sharing Center’s efforts.

“The area is a better place because of Sharon. There isn’t just one thing that she does for us, it’s a preponderance of help she provides.” Price said. “The Sharing Center provides healthy snacks to us and we are able to make sure all kids have a snack and no one is hungry.”

Lakewood families in need have received school supplies, clothing and whenever there is a need for other support.

“(Sharon) is tireless and whatever the need is, housing or some other type of assistance, Sharon either has the information or knows where to get it,” Price said.

“Sharon has the ability to coordinate effectively and efficiently so families can get what they need.”

Pomaville worked with Women and Children’s Horizons to plant a satellite office at 8607 Antioch Road.

“Financial and transportation challenges are some of the difficulties our families face, so having services nearby make it easier to get there for help,” she said.

“The main service provided at that location is restraining orders,” Pomaville said. “It is easier then to connect of advocacy services at the agency in the city and find someone who accompany someone to court.”

In 2018, the Kenosha Community Health Center should open in Salem Lakes at the site that was Westosha Veterinary. This facility will offer medical, dental and mental health services to lower income families.

Advocacy not only involves asking from those who can give, but asking those who have needs and making sure the two sides meet. Pomaville and The Sharing Center make that happen.