Illinois authorities still seek assault suspect

Since Friday, Illinois authorities continue to search for a 26-year-old Hebron man accused of sexually assaulting a child, and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call them immediately.

Esau Ancheyta Hernandez, who allegedly assaulted a child in the 1200 block of Hebron Road in Hebron, about seven miles west of Richmond, Ill., fled on foot after family members confronted him around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

Hernandez, wanted for Predatory Criminal Sex Assault, sparked massive search efforts along the state line.

“A large multi-jurisdictional search, deploying multiple K-9’s, drones, and a helicopter, was conducted in the area of Hebron Road and the Illinois/Wisconsin State Line, but Hernandez was not located,” a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office release states.

On Saturday evening, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed investigators are still seeking Hernandez.

Hebron is less than two miles south of the Wisconsin stateline.

Hernandez, 26, is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 135 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes was last seen wearing gray pants, a teal shirt and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 815-338-2144.