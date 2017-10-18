Paddock Lake realtor moves to new digs

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Seeking growth along with an opportunity to expand, two local realtors decided to join forces last week, when Realty Executives Unity opened an office in the Village of Union Grove.

Realty Executives Unity is an international company which has been in business for more than 50 years.

Until last week’s opening, however, the international company did not have an office in Southeast Wisconsin.

The office, located on highways 45 and 11, was previously Jeff Braun Realty.

Braun, who touts 36 years real estate experience, decided to join Paddock Lake’s Courtney Huffhines earlier this year when he looked for ways to grow.

“I was looking for growth, that was one of the reasons why I reached out to her, I was looking for something different,” Braun said.

For Huffhines, a realtor with 20 years experience in the industry, the merger was an opportunity for her clients to have another place to meet.

Before the merger, Huffhines’ home office served as the central hub for Realty Executives Unity, which she bought as a local franchisee in November 2016.

“Our home is right on the lake (in Paddock Lake), we have an office out of my home,” she said. “That is on of our locations.”

A perfect fit

The real estate duo, meanwhile, started in the real estate industry through family.

Braun, husband of Stephanie, launched his career in 1981 with the help of Stephanie’s stepfather, Rodney Overson.

“I actually started out at this office under my father-in-law, and then went out with another agent that an ERA franchise,” said Braun, a broker who eventually earned an appraisal license.

In 1996, after Braun worked for other agencies, like Century 21, he returned to the Union Grove office.

Around that time, Huffhines started working for her father, Tom Blount, as a 19-year-old.

Since then, Huffhines worked for other agencies, including Remax in Paddock Lake, and served as a real estate consultant.

Additionally, Huffhines obtained a license to teach future real estate agents through the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

As an instructor, Huffhines had an opportunity to meet people from other municipalities, including Lake Geneva in Walworth, Paddock Lake in Kenosha County along with the Village of Union Grove and City of Burlington in Racine County.

“My students were from all over, when I would teach them class, I had students coming from the Lake Geneva area, Burlington and from the Paddock Lake area,” she said. “Then, I had three coming from Kenosha and two from Union Grove.”

The Union Grove connection, in addition to her management experience in three counties, allowed Huffhines to learn more about each community.

With new knowledge, she started seeking an office to house nine of her agents, and then received a call from Braun.

“When we first started talking, I immediately went home, and felt this was an amazing opportunity,” she said. “It all just made sense because it had everything we needed for our first spot.” Union Grove satisfied a geographic need, she said, noting the village is right in the middle of where her agents operate.

“My agents come from Walworth, Racine and Kenosha,” Huffhines said. “For us, Union Grove is the middle spot and believed this was perfect, and for us to be able to partner with Jeff, it has been such a blessing.”

Tradition to continue

While Realty Executives Unity settles in, Huffhines already has plans to expand, and carry the tradition with her two sons and sister.

Huffhines’ children are Tyler, 18, a Westosha Central High School senior, and Jacob, 21.

Courtney’s sister, Alexis, 23, is one of the nine real estate agents.

“When I came in, I started at 19, and had somebody that showed me along the way,” she said, referring to her father. “Now I am able to share that experience with both of my children. My own children will be selling as well.”