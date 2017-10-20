WIAA TENNIS: Andersen, Dopuch finish seasons at state

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Wilmot Union High School junior Bianca Andersen overcame jitters in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 state girls tennis tournament, where she split for the second consecutive year, according to coach Lisa Obertin.

Obertin, who believed Andersen came ready to play, said the junior stayed focus in spite of some rattled nerves in the Oct. 12 match against Germantown senior Jayden Bogner of Germantown.

“The first match was a lot of nerves,” Obertin said. “I don’t think there was a question of winning the first match, but there was a lot of nerves getting out there for the state tournament, even if you have been there before.”

Andersen, who edged Bogner, 6-4, 7-5, advanced to the second round, where she played No. 8 seed Sasha Semina of Brookfield Central.

Entering the second round match, Semina boasted a 15-6 record, and was continually challenged by Andersen.

“I think she had a good draw in the second round, she had potentially, a winnable match against Sasha,” Obertin said. “She went out there and played like she wanted to win.”

Despite losing to Semina, who advanced to the quarterfinals, in straight sets at 6-4, 6-3, Obertin said Andersen forced the Brookfield Central into earning her points.

“She made it into the round of 32, and honestly, I personally think she sits in the middle of that field,” Obertin said. “She definitely got more games out of Sasha than the girl that played her in the next round.”

Semina later defeated Eau Claire Memorial’s Sierra Auleta, a No. 9 seed, 6-2, 6-0.

Andersen concluded her junior year with a 16-6 record.

Obertin, who notes Andersen and the bulk of her lineup returns for another year, has greater hopes for next season.

Along with Andersen, the Panthers had freshman Halle Rosentreter and sophomore Brynn Amundson qualify for sectionals, both in singles contests.

“The girls are really looking forward to next season and willing to put the extra time in to be better next year,” Obertin said.

Meanwhile, Westosha Central had its own state qualifier, senior Stephanie Dopuch.

Dopuch drowns out crowd

In her first state appearance, Dopuch admits the larger crowd was not a distraction, pointing to her experience with the varsity basketball team.

“It was a great experience to be able to play at the state tournament and in front of more people,” she said. “I am used to being in front of a bigger crowd because of basketball, so that aspect did not really bother me.”

Entering her first round match, Dopuch played Wausau East’s Sami Miles (21-8), who defeated the Falcons senior in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2.

Despite the loss, Dopuch acknowledged the state appearance was a solid ending to her career, indicating she met one of her goals.

“I made it to state which had been one of my goals for years,” said Dopuch, who finished her senior season 18-10. “I gave it my all and that’s all that I could ask for. The girl I played was a solid player. She was really consistent and had great strategy.”

As she concludes her career, Dopuch said memories of her state appearance is unforgettable.

“It was great to see a lot of my friends and family came out to support me there,” she said. “I really had a fun time, and I will never forget it.”

WIAA TENNIS

Nielsen Tennis Stadium

UW-Madison

Oct. 12

First Round

Singles – Bianca Andersen, WIL, def Jayden Bogner, Germantown, 6-4, 7-5; Sami Miles, Wausau East, def Stephanie Dopuch, WC, 6-0, 6-2.

Second Round

Singles – Sasha Semina, Brookfield Central, def Andersen, 6-4, 6-3.