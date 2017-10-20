CROSS COUNTRY: Wilmot runners enjoy historic day

Falcons’ Capra tops in area

By Jason Arndt

Editor

While the Wilmot Union High School boys cross country squad continues to buck trends, Westosha Central distance runner Meghan Capra finished second in last weekend’s Southern Lakes Conference meet hosted by Lake Geneva Badger.

The Panthers, who finished third, had one first-team all-conference and two second-team honorees.

Wilmot coach Bill Dinegan came away from the meet impressed with his team’s performance.

“The boys ran their best race of the season as a team and finished third, which is the highest that they finished in over a decade,” Dinegan said.

Winning the boys race was Waterford.

Freshman Kody Molitor, who notched seventh at 17 minutes, 22.06 seconds, picked up first team all-conference accolades.

Junior Jordan Paulsen (13th, 17:26.61) and sophomore Blake Zager (14, 17:29.42) captured second-team honors.

Bolstering the Panthers’ third place finish were juniors Alex Wank (16, 17:32.43) and Shawn Davis (18, 17:42.52).

Meanwhile, for Westosha Central, the Falcons finished seventh of eight teams with senior Colton Greenhill leading the pack (21, 17:51.14).

Other key performers for the Falcons were senior Logan Sperling (29, 18:36.65), sophomore Kyle Pflug (36, 18:54.73), junior Alex Rubenacker (18:58.22) and senior Isaac Sippy (40, 19:10.15).

Capra, Anderson pace Lady Falcons

Capra, a senior, placed second for a Lady Falcons squad which took third of seven teams.

Lake Geneva Badger won the girls race.

The senior distance runner, who posted a personal best time, crossed the finish line at 19:15.59.

Along with Capra, sophomore Heaven Anderson (5, 19:51.93) kept pace to earn first-team all-conference honors.

Westosha Central coach Keith Olsen, who credited Capra and Anderson’s race, noted the remaining runners raced in a tight-knit group compared to earlier meets.

“Meghan and Heaven continue to race well and put us into good position. Our remaining girls raced better closing that gap some,” Olsen said.

Rounding out the Lady Falcon athletes were senior Mackenzie Maccaux (19, 22:00.47), freshman Kelsey Santos (27, 22:37.75) and sophomore Jessica Sheen (31, 23:17.92).

For the Wilmot girls, sophomore Tara Nopenz finished 17th at 21:47.34 to lead the Lady Panthers, who placed sixth of seven squads.

Nopenz earned honorable mention.

Among Lady Panthers, finishing behind Nopenz were sophomore Barbara Cooper (29, 22:43.05), freshmen Rylee Thiel (36, 24:04.23), Isabella Stypla (39, 24:23.49) and junior Katie Strother (43, 25:32.49).

SLC Championships

Oct. 14

Boys Results

Team scores: 1. Waterford 34, 2. Badger 58, 3. Wilmot 68, 4. Elkhorn 132, 5. Burlington 138, 6. Union Grove 159, 7. Westosha Central 164, 8. Delavan-Darien 224.

Wilmot: 7. Kody Molitor 17:22.06, 13. Jordan Paulsen 17:26.61, 14. Blake Zager 17:29.42, 16. Alex Wank 17:32.43, 18. Shawn Davis 17:42.52.

Westosha: 21. Colton Greenhill 17:51.14, 29. Logan Sperling 18:36.65, 36. Kyle Pflug 18:54.73, 38. Alex Rubenacker 18:58.22, 40. Isaac Sippy 19:10.15.

Girls Results

Team scores: 1. Badger 38, 2. Waterford 59, 3. Westosha Central 79, 4. Union Grove 97, 5. Elkhorn 129, 6. Wilmot 159, 7. Burlington 171.

Wilmot: 17. Tara Nopenz 21:47.34, 29. Barbara Cooper 22:43.05, 36. Rylee Thiel 24:04.23, 39. Isabelle Stypla 24:23.49, 43. Katie Strother 25:32.49.

Westosha: 2. Meghan Capra 19:15.59, 5. Heaven Anderson 19:51.93, 19. Mackenzie Maccaux 22:00.47, 27. Kelsey Santos 22:37.75, 31. Jessica Sheen 23:17.92.