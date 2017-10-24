WIAA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Westosha captures regional title

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Courtesy of a relentless pursuit for the ball, No. 3 seed Westosha Central High School swept visiting No. 6 seed Stoughton to claim a WIAA Division 1 girls volleyball regional title Oct. 21.

With the regional title, the Falcons head to Stoughton Thursday, where they face No. 2 Milton in the sectional semifinal.

Westosha Central coach Megan Awe, whose team won 25-11, 25-16, 25-19, credited the team’s execution including attention to detail for the Oct. 21 victory.

“We have done a lot of talking in the last couple of days about a relentless effort, every point matters, every point could be your last point,” she said.

According to Stoughton coach Kelly Sorenson, she knew the Falcons would pose a challenge for her team, noting Westosha Central’s strong tradition and one-year hiatus from the playoffs.

Last year, the Falcons were denied an opportunity to capture a regional title.

“Knowing that they are traditionally good program, I expected them to be an overall good team,” Sorenson said. “They were probably hungry, extra hungry this year.”

Shoopman energized

Junior Laura Shoopman, who accounted for 12 of the Falcons’ 33 kills, produced six of them in the 25-11 first set win.

Additionally, the 6-2 hitter finished with 20 digs, three aces and added two blocks.

“Laura brought energy and effort. Her serving was on tonight and her defense was great,” Awe said.

Ella Kaebisch, a 5-11 junior middle blocker, agreed with Awe, adding her front row teammate kept her loose and relaxed in the Oct. 21 contest.

“She had energy and made me laugh, and has overall, been a great teammate,” said Kaebisch.

Kaebisch, meanwhile, tallied five kills to give her 16 total in the playoffs, starting with an 11 spike performance against Wilmot Oct. 21.

On the serving line, Kaebisch sparked a 5-0 run in the second set, where she produced a kill and two service aces.

“Ella has been playing very good, and I thought she played a fantastic match on Thursday night and she continued it into tonight’s match,” Awe said.

“She has gotten a lot more confidence.”

Everything counts

Junior Kennedy Muff, who led with 25 assists, also produced five kills, including some no-look tip-ins on the Stoughton side.

Muff sealed the 25-16 second set with back-to-back service aces.

McKenna Hall, a sophomore, contributed two of her team-leading five aces in the second set.

Outside hitter Sierra Lee bolstered the Falcons’ defense, diving in for 10 digs, and added nine kills.

Kaitlynn Ellis, a middle hitter, accumulated three blocks.

Although the regional title is Awe’s first as a Falcons’ coach, she said the credit goes to the players, who came prepared for the Oct. 21 match.

“It is really great, but it is all the kids, the kids came ready to go,” Awe, whose team jumped to 23-19 overall.