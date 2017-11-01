MIGHTY GRAND

Students involved in a basketball camp conducted by Jake Erbentraut at Randall School made a grand accomplishment recently, when several made 1,000 shots, and came away with certificate of achievement. Top row, left: Jesse Nau, Josh Melka, Andrew Lofgren, A.J. Vescova, Devan Gregory and Bryce Highland. Bottom: Spencer Scharinger, Brecken Karow, Michael McCormick, Jake Keating, Pete Tassone and Trey Kerkhoff. Not pictured are: Ryan Watson, Maxx Basile and Jason Fruend.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

