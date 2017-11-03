Authorities still seek overdose suspect

Myers, 32, wanted for Twin Lakes, Richmond deaths

By Jason Arndt

Editor

A 32-year-old Illinois woman allegedly involved in overdose deaths in both Twin Lakes and Richmond, Ill. is still at large, according to Richmond Police Lt. Scott Adams, who said she was indicted in another Illinois county.

Casey L. Myers, of St. Charles, was indicted on a drug induced homicide charge by a McHenry County Grand Jury on Oct. 19 for the March 2 death of Jennifer Farrell in Richmond.

“She has been charged, but has not been arrested,” said Adams, who encourages anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact authorities in either state.

According to McHenry County court records, authorities issued a $100,000 arrest warrant for Myers, who is also wanted on a warrant issued in Kenosha County on Sept. 8.

Myers’ co-defendant, 28-year-old Joseph A. Williams, of Genoa City, remains held in McHenry County Jail on a $350,000 cash bond.

Both were also charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to the indictment, which indicated Farrell died of a heroin overdose.

Williams was bound over for trial at an Oct. 27 arraignment in McHenry County Circuit Court, online records show.

Meanwhile, in Twin Lakes, Myers and Austin Johnson, 29, Chicago, were allegedly involved in the June 12 overdose of 22-year-old Austin Lange, who was found dead in his 1717 Wilmot Road apartment.

According to a Kenosha County criminal complaint, the two were identified by a witness, who said they often sold heroin to Lange.

A medical examiner concluded Lange died of acute mixed drug intoxication and “noted that Fentanyl, Acetylfentanyl, Cocaine and MDMA” were in his system. MDMA is also known as ecstasy.

Then, on Aug. 5, according to the Kenosha County complaint, authorities from Twin Lakes and Richmond arrived to Effingham County, which is about 90 miles east of St. Louis, to question Myers.

Myers, who said she receives heroin from Johnson, told investigators she has 30 to 40 customers in Kenosha and Walworth counties, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint contends she met with Lange the night before his death.

Other indictments

Shortly after investigators from both states left Effingham, Myers was formally charged with forgery and possession of cocaine related to a July 21 incident, the Effingham Daily News reports.

The Daily News said Myers and four others from Chicago were involved in a counterfeit scheme at a Long John Silvers restaurant.

Myers was indicted by an Effingham County Grand Jury on Aug. 25.

Authorities seek Myers

Adams believes some people in either Richmond or Twin Lakes might know where she is.

“She has got a lot of acquaintances in Twin Lakes,” he said.

Anyone in Wisconsin with information on Myers is asked to call the Twin Lakes Police Department at 262-877-9056.

For people in Illinois, they can contact Richmond Police at 815-678-2351.