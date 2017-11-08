SIGNING DAY: Eight Wilmot students sign letters of intent

Eight Wilmot Union High School student-athletes signed their national letters of intent Wednesday in the school commons. Of the eight student-athletes, three were part of the state runner-up softball team, while the baseball and girls volleyball teams had two each. Also, a boys swimmer signed on the dotted line.
Photos courtesy of Wilmot Union High School.
Becca Bell, of the girls volleyball team, signed on to play for Olivet Nazarene, an NAIA school in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
Top row left: Coaches Jenny Jacobson, Jason Bunton, Keiya Square, Nick Maginn and Jake Erbentraut. Bottom: Kyle Gendron’s mother, Kristen; Kyle Gendron; Father John Gendron.
Three members of last year’s state runner-up softball team plan to continue their playing careers following a senior season. From left: Hayli Richards will join University of Missouri-St. Louis, Anna Devall heads to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Montana Platts will attend UW-Green Bay.
From left: Softball coach Jenny Jacobson; Montana Platts’ mother, Debra; Montana Platts and father Lance Platts.
From left: Emmett Matthews, a Wilmot representative on the Lake Geneva Badger co-op swim team, will attend Clarion University in Pennsylvania; Kyle Gendron signed on to continue his academic and baseball career at Winona State University while Devall will become a La Crosse Eagle.
Anna Devall, left, and Becca Bell plan to extend their academic and athletic careers with Devall heading to La Crosse and Bell looking at Olivet Nazarene in Illinois.
Coach Keiya Square joined Becca Bell and her friend, Morgan Zenon, at the signing day. Zenon and Bell were basketball teammates under Square’s direction.
Platts, left, joined baseball player Gunner Peterson, who plans to attend Illinois State University in Normal on signing day.
Sam Serak, of the girls volleyball team, plans to attend Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee. She was joined by mother, Julie.
Sam Serak and Hayli Richards.
