Trevor man accused of 10th OWI

Hess, 44, bound over for trial

By Jason Arndt

Editor

A Trevor man with nine previous drunken driving convictions in Illinois was bound over for trial on a 10th offense operating while intoxicated at a Nov. 3 preliminary hearing before Kenosha County Court Commissioner David Berman.

William Hess, 44, jailed since his Oct. 20 arrest, pleaded not guilty to the charge after Berman found probably cause a felony was committed, court records state.

Hess, who is due for a Dec. 15 pre-trial conference, has been held on $50,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators were notified by a concerned motorist, who allegedly saw Hess swerving onto the shoulders and into oncoming traffic while traveling westbound on Highway C near Highway MB shortly before 6 p.m. on Oct. 20.

While authorities were en route, the motorist continued to follow Hess, who eventually parked his vehicle at his residence in the 25000 block of 108th Street in Trevor.

When Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, the motorist directed them to Hess’ residence, where they found him slumped in the seat leaning back against the armrest, the complaint contends.

A deputy who approached Hess reported a “strong odor of intoxicants from the vehicle, heavily slurred speech and glassy and bloodshot eyes.”

Despite initially denying he consumed alcohol or having open intoxicants, according the complaint, investigators allegedly found an open vodka bottle.

Eventually, the complaint contends Hess admitted to having “two shots” and refused a field sobriety test.

A search of Hess’ vehicle allegedly revealed several vodka bottles strewn about, the complaint states.

Hess was then transported to a local hospital where he submitted to a blood draw about two hours after authorities responded to the report, the complaint said.

Previously, Hess was convicted twice of drunken driving in Boone County, once in Lake County and six more times in McHenry County.

His most recent conviction happened July 14, 2010 in Boone County, the criminal complaint states.