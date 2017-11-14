SIGNING DAY: Falcons’ Kerkman signs NLI with Winona State

Westosha Central High School senior Kayla Kerkman, who verbally committed to play softball at Winona State University a year earlier, made it official on Monday when she signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Warriors.

Kerkman, a middle infielder, established career highs last season when she batted .480 with a .505 OBP through 26 games played.

In 98 at bats, Kerkman collected 47 hits and scored 32 runs for the Falcons. She also stole six bases and picked up two doubles.

Kerkman’s future team, the Division II Warriors finished 52-13 overall and 27-3 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference last year.