Three-alarm blaze destroys Brighton home

Residents weren’t home, but chief believes dog died in fire

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Although there were no injuries from a Friday afternoon blaze in the Town of Brighton, officials said the fire displaced at least two people.

Village of Salem Lakes Fire Chief Mike Slover said the three-alarm fire, which destroyed the home in the 29900 block of 60th Street, started in the kitchen before 1 p.m.

Without anyone home, a person passing through the area discovered the fire, and immediately notified authorities.

“A passerby on Highway K noticed smoke coming from the house, went to investigate, found heavy smoke and heat coming from the house and notified 911,” Slover said.

When officials arrived, they found the residence ablaze, and requested and received mutual aid from 16 departments due to limited availability of volunteer firefighters and EMS workers at the time the fire started.

“Using the (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System), resources were made available to us, and am sincerely appreciative of their help,” Slover said.

The 16 departments brought seven additional chief officers, one ladder truck, three more ambulances, three engines, eight tankers and a rehabilitation unit, Slover said.

“Some of these units were utilized to backfill Salem Lakes stations,” Slover said.

By 3 p.m., officials had the fire contained, but deemed the home a total loss.

Slover, who noted at least two people were displaced, believes the dog living in the home died during the fire.

“We believe the dog is in the house. We could not recover the remains of the dog,” he said, noting the home’s structure became unstable. “It was too dangerous to go in and try to find the dog with the home unstable.”

Meanwhile, Slover said the two people displaced found temporary housing with family, and was unable to determine the total cost of damages as of Monday night.

“They stated they had family that would assist with immediate housing needs,” he said.