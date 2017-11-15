Addams Family arrives to Westosha Central

Musical takes the stage Friday

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Wednesday Addams is all grown up, and in love, in the Westosha Central High School musical production of “Addams Family” set to premiere Friday in the school cafetorium.

The musical written by authors Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice draws inspiration from Addams Family television show and the 1991 movie, but there are differences between the previous versions compared to the production at Westosha Central, according to Drama Club advisor Michael Klimzak.

“It is based on the characters as opposed to based on the movie or television show,” said Klimzak. “In the production, the main storyline is about Wednesday, she is grown up, she has fallen in love.”

Falling in love, however, comes with complications because of Wednesday’s love interest, Lucas, who comes from a normal family.

The complications, according to Klimzak, include the blending of both families.

“They are both just a little nervous that they are not going to gel, and of course, a lot of things go wrong but other things go right,” he said.

Aside from the storyline, unlike previous versions, the Westosha Central production plans to deliver a diverse range of musical genres.

Among the musical genres include tunes from Broadway, Latin music, a pop styling, Klimzak said.

“Each character gets their own genre,” Klimzak said. “Lucas and Wednesday, their music is more pop sounding.”

Senior Daniel Persino, who plays Gomez Addams, welcomes the musical variety.

With the musical variety comes a challenge, he said, noting he had to learn a Latin accent to play the part of Gomez.

“I just love to Salsa-like music that they have going on, because Gomez is a Latin lover,” said Persino, who has reportedly enjoyed the task of changing his voice tone. “Other than that, it has been a lot of fun.”

Persino has played leading characters before, including a “Kill Me Deadly” production two years ago, when he was a sophomore.

While playing a lead role is not new for Persino, his fellow cast member, junior Kaitlyn Shaffer is working to grasp her first experience as a leading character.

Shaffer, playing Morticia Addams, said it was frightening at first, but through practice and rehearsals, she has become more comfortable.

“This is the first time I have had the lead, so I was scared at first, but the longer we have rehearsed, the more I have gotten into character,” Shaffer said.

Although she has grown accustomed to Morticia’s character, unlike a play, Shaffer acknowledged a musical carries more responsibilities.

“There is a lot of dancing, a lot of line memorizing, and a lot of songs,” she said.

Despite the challenge, Shaffer said depicting Morticia has been rewarding, adding the character has a fun personality.

“I love taking on new characters, especially Morticia, she is very straight-faced, but she still has so much emotion,” she said.

Even distribution

Shaffer and Persino are just two of the 10 lead characters, said Klimzak, who states each holds an equally important role in the musical.

Other lead actors are Cassie Schneider (Wednesday Addams), Aly Wolf (Pugsley Addams), Ryan Sperling (Uncle Fester), Lauren Davis (Grandma), Grant Thomas (Lurch), Braden Gere (Lucas Beineke), Curtis Vineyard (Mal Beineke), Anna Kurzer (Alice Beineke).

“There are 10 lead characters, and they are all evenly balanced out, unlike others where one or two are the lead characters,” Klimzak said.

The even distribution, Persino said, creates a stronger bond in this production.

“We actually feel like a family,” he said. “We are all equals.”

If you go…

WHAT: “Addams Family” a new musical comedy written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice; Music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 17 & Saturday, Nov. 18 (7 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 19 (2 p.m.)

WHERE: Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St., Salem

COST: $10 at the door; Children 5 and under free

No. 1 production

The Addams Family musical adaptation, according to Klimzak, is the top production in high schools nationally.

“It is the No. 1 musical produced by high schools,” he said, noting Union Grove and Antioch have presented the musical.

“The reason for that, is because it is a crowd pleaser, everyone knows the characters.”

Meanwhile, for the Westosha Central crowd, Shaffer said the school’s musical promises to bring an amazing performance.

“People should expect a fantastic show with an amazing band and an amazing crew behind it,” she said.

Persino agreed, adding the musical offers a unique twist to an old favorite.

“It is not your typical Addams Family, it is something new, something shiny and bright,” he said.

Collectively, Klimzak said nearly 80 students are involved in the musical, which opens 7 p.m. Friday and runs through the weekend.