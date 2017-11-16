Commending courage and bravery

Area schools recognize veterans

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Throughout western Kenosha County Friday, Veterans Day celebrations filled field houses and gymnasiums at area schools, where students and faculty alike paid homage to hundreds of veterans who served the United States.

Veterans Day was originally Armistice Day, which started in 1919, when the country recognized the first anniversary of the World War I conclusion.

In 1926, the United States Congress drafted a resolution to observe Veterans Day annually, and 12 years later, the observance became a national holiday.

As part of Veterans Day, area schools decided to create their own traditions, including Randall Consolidated School and Wilmot Union High School.

At Wilmot, where veterans were treated to breakfast with family and friends before a school-wide assembly, Lt. Naval Commander Chip Lutz served as the guest speaker.

Lutz, who served from 1986-2008, said it was an honor to speak before students, other veterans and school faculty.

“It is very humbling to be in front of all those veterans, and all of those people who have done so much and worked so hard,” said Lutz. “There were a few World War II vets in the crowd and was very humbling to be in front of people like that.”

Lutz, of Union Grove, made his own contribution the country, notably around Sept. 11, 2001.

“I was in charge of security at a Naval District in Washington, D.C. during 9-11,” he said. “I was responsible for safety and security of 25,000 people on six different bases.”

In Lutz’s speech, he emphasized service, regardless of whether a citizen is enlisted or not.

“Share a smile, lend a hand, give them something without expecting anything in return,” Lutz said.

Students serve veterans

Meanwhile, later in the day at Randall School, fifth-grade students served lunch to about 100 veterans before an afternoon assembly.

Students organized the assembly themed “Happy 70th Birthday U.S. Air Force” and delivered historical presentations of Gen. Billy Mitchell and Maj. Richard Bong, both Wisconsin natives.

While Mitchell is known as the Father of the Air Force, Bong is the namesake of Richard I. Bong State Recreation Area in the town of Brighton.

The students, according to Randall Principal Erin Zigler, said the 11th annual assembly extends the school’s tradition.

“We have a proud tradition here at our school and we truly appreciate you taking time out of your day to celebrate with us,” she said. “We also get an opportunity to see so many student leaders in action.”

Student leaders, Zigler said, spent time researching, writing and delivering their own presentations on Friday.

Zoe Zenner, who has relatives in the military, is one student leader who expressed heartfelt gratitude to veterans in attendance.

“(This is) for all of the veterans in this country who have served and protected our rights,” said Zenner, who has relatives in the military. “You helped shaped this country into what it is today. You all hold a special place in my heart, thank you so much for your service.”

Randall students also collaborated on a community outreach initiative, which was for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans make one last tour to Washington, D.C.

Student Grace Massareli reports the school raised about $1,000 last year for the nonprofit organization.

As students showed gratitude, and support, Zigler said Friday’s event allows students and the community to come together.

“Personally, today is one of my favorite days here at Randall School,” she said. “We had the opportunity to eat together and celebrate an important day as well as learn about history.”

“But, more importantly, we get to spend part of our day with people who matter most, veterans who are dear to us and have a personal connection to the Randall community.”

Randall School District Administrator John Gendron, who delivered the closing remarks, said Veterans Day serves as a reminder to never forget the sacrifices veterans made for the country.

“Let us never forget that we can not celebrate the joy of freedom without remembering the great price that each and every one of you gave to us, today, yesterday, and forever,” Gendron said. “Thank you for your service at peace time and during war.”

Along with Randall and Wilmot, other schools honoring veterans were Westosha Central High School, Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated, Salem Grade, Riverview, Wheatland, Bristol and Lakewood.