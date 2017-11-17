SLC CROSS COUNTRY: Capra, Anderson earn first team honors

Molitor leads Panthers

Before they entered the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids, two Westosha Central distance runners received first-team all-conference honors, senior Meghan Capra and sophomore Heaven Anderson.

Capra, a four-time state qualifier, finished second at the SLC meet, less than 10 seconds from Runner of the Year Erin Sorg of Delavan-Darien.

For Anderson, who made her first state appearance, she placed fifth at the SLC meet hosted by Lake Geneva Badger.

Meanwhile, for the boys, Wilmot freshman Kody Molitor earned first-team honors with a seventh place finish at the SLC meet.

Earning second-team honors for the Panther boys were Junior Jordan Paulsen and sophomore Blake Zager.

Taking honorable mention for the boys were Colten Greenhill of Westosha Central and Alex Wank from Wilmot.

For the Panther girls, Tara Nopenz received honorable mention.

Mackenzie Maccaux, of Westosha Central, was also honorable mention.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Runner of the Year: Erin Sorg, Sr, Delavan-Darien

First team: 1. Erin Sorg, DD, sr., 19:07.21; 2. Meghan Capra, WC, sr., 19:15.29; 3. Kelsey Radobicky, WAT, fr., 19:30.27; 4. Abby Martin, UG, sr., 19:47.59; 5. Heaven Anderson, WC, so., 19:51.93; 6. Ava Trent, LG, fr., 19:59.02; 7. Amara Trent, LG, jr., 20:05.05.

Second team: 8. Haleigh Reindl, WAT, sr., 20:26.99; 9. Erin Wruk, LG, jr., 21:02.59; 10. Olivia Deering, LG, sr., 20:07.81; 11. Maureen Clifford, LG, sr., 21:08.85; 12. Riley Calouette, UG, so., 21:21.27; 13. Lucci DiVito, LG, sr., 21:25.13; 14. Gwen Richardson, ELK, so., 21:33.45.

Honorable mention: Colleen Wall, Badger; Jessa Burling, Burlington; Katelyn Rosenow, Delavan-Darien; Piper Sleider, Elkhorn; Shannon Mulligan, Union Grove; Jayda Obluck, Waterford; Mackenzie Maccaux, Westosha Central; Tara Nopenz, Wilmot.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Runner of the Year: Gustavo Gordillo, sr, Badger

First team: 1. Gustavo Gordillo, LG, sr., 16:18.68; 2. Joshua Butscher, WAT, sr., 16:44.16; 3. Logan Koehling, LG, jr., 17:05.06; 4. Kyle DeRosier, BHS, jr., 17:06.72; 5. Sean Pritchard, WAT, sr., 17:20.45; 6. Kevin Hall, UG, so., 17:20.62; 7. Kody Molitor, WIL, fr., 17:22.06.

Second team: 8. Ian Marino, WAT, sr., 17;23.10; 9. Adam Schubring, WAT, sr., 17:24.65; 10. Ian Williams, WAT, jr., 17:24.65; 11. Derek Davey, ELK, sr., 17:25.35; 12. Kaleb Opsal, LG, sr., 17:25.55; 13. Jordan Paulsen, WIL, jr., 17:26.61; 14. Blake Zager, WIL, so., 17:29.42.

Honorable mention: Leonel Luna, Badger; Declan Kipp, Burlington; Eliberto Gomez-Rodriguez, Delavan-Darien; Caleb Hembree, Elkhorn; Marcus Johnson, Union Grove; Daniel Pankowski, Waterford; Colten Greenhill, Westosha Central; Alex Wank, Wilmot.