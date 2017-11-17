Wheatland adopts budget

Slight tax rate decrease

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Nearly a dozen electors in the town of Wheatland voted unanimously to adopt the town levy at its Nov. 6 budget meeting.

The annual budget was approved 10-0, including votes cast by Town Chairman William Glembocki along with supervisors Andrew Lois and Kelly Wilson, which set the general town tax levy at $672,701.

The overall levy, which is expected to increase $16,500 in 2018 from last year’s levy of $646,000, includes $582,417 in local property taxes and $90,284 in debt service from a 2008 bond for road improvements in the Town of Wheatland.

Although the overall levy expects to increase, the mill rate looks to drop $.16 from last year, when it was $2.24 per $100,000 of assessed property.

Entering the next fiscal year, the mill rate is set at $2.08 per $100,000 of assessed value.

Town Clerk Sheila Siegler, however, said the decrease is incomparable, considering the town of Wheatland had a property revaluation in 2017.

“That is because we had a property assessment, so you really can’t compare,” she said after the Nov. 6 meeting.

“Property in Wheatland is reassessed every two years.”

Along with tax levy, the board of electors authorized the street light budget, which saw a $41 decrease to $19,243 for the upcoming year.

Included in the budget, which is balanced at about $1.2 million in both expenses and revenues, is the financing of a new squad car for the town constable. The budget shows the town of Wheatland earmarked about $40,000.