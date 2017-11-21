SLC VOLLEYBALL: Westosha’s Muff takes first team girls volleyball honors

Two receive all-state honors

Headlined by junior setter Kennedy Muff, who received first team all-conference honors, the Westosha Central girls volleyball team had two earn second team accolades.

Last year, as a sophomore, Muff received second team accolades.

Through 113 sets played, Muff accounted for 975 assists.

Taking spots on the second team were outside hitters Laura Shoopman and Sierra Lee, both juniors.

While Shoopman led the team with 537 kills, Lee added another 400 and produced a team-leading 372 digs.

The second team honors mark the second straight season both received all-conference acknowledgments.

Additionally, Westosha Central’s Ella Kaebisch, a junior middle hitter, earned all-conference recognition for the first time as honorable mention.

Kaebisch had 188 kills and 49 total blocks.

Twila Dovas, a junior libero, joined Kaebisch as honorable mention.

Dovas contributed 348 digs.

Meanwhile, for the Panther girls, senior Becca Bell was named on the second team and senior setter Sara Bedessem was added as honorable mention.

For Bedessem, she was named to the second team last year.

Bell, however, earned all-conference accolades for the first time.

Mia Grunze, a Waterford senior outside hitter, earned Player of the Year for the second straight year.

Shoopman, Muff receive all-state recognition

Before the SLC released its all-conference list, Shoopman and Muff were named all-state honorable mention by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.

The honor is Shoopman’s second straight.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Player of the Year: Mia Grunze, OH, Waterford.

First team:

OH, Mia Grunze, WAT, 12

OH, Abigail Koenen, BHS, 12

OH, Mariah Grunze, WAT, 9

S, Kennedy Muff, WC, 11

S, Karlee Lois, UG, 10

S, Kaley Blake, BHS, 10

L, Samantha Naber, BHS, 9

Second team:

OH, Laura Shoopman, WC, 11

OH, Olivia Dir, UG, 10

OH, Sierra Lee, WC, 11

OH, Maddie Berezowitz, BHS, 11

OH, Becca Bell, WIL, 12

OH/MH: Brooklyn VandeHei, BHS, 12

L, Kelsey Henderson, UG, 10

Honorable mention:

S, Karissa Cullen, LG, 12

S, Adrienne Bain, ELK, 12

S, Aspyen Krygiel, WAT, 12

S, Sara Bedessem, WIL, 12

OH, Coley Haggard, BHS, 12

OH, Hailey Wittliff, DD, 10

OH, Becca Borowski, UG, 12

MH: Ella Kaebisch, WC, 11

L, Twila Dovas, WC, 11