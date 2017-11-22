BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Westosha’s Muff, Polick named to all-state team

Among five participating Southern Lakes Conference boys volleyball teams, just one has representation on the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association 2017 All-State team, Westosha Central High School.

The representatives, setter Connor Muff and libero Jack Polick, received acknowledgment as honorable mention all-state after their senior seasons.

Muff, Westosha Central’s all-time assists leader, pitched 902 assists in 2017 and added 177 digs along with a team-leading 50 service aces.

Meanwhile, for Polick, who was named the SLC Player of the Year, the senior defender dove in for 504 digs while contributing 77 assists and 27 service aces.

Westosha Central, which finished 6-2 in the SLC, completed its season with a 24-14 overall record.

While the Falcons duo received honorable mention, the WBVCA named Conor Ward of Milwaukee Marquette as Player of the Year, according to an organization press release.

Ward, a senior setter, helped his Hilltoppers team to two state volleyball championships in his four-year career.

Tom Belling, of Kaukana, was named the Gary Sorenson Coach of the Year.

Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association

All-State Team

Player of the Year: Conor Ward, sr, S, Milwaukee Marquette

Gary Sorensen Coach of the Year: Tom Belling, Kaukauna

FIRST TEAM:

Bryce Behrendt, jr, OH, Germantown; Ben Brochtrup, sr, OH, Kaukauna; TJ Driver, sr, MH, Milwaukee Pius XI; Kyle Kraininger, sr, OH, New Berlin United; Thomas Robson, sr, L, Middleton; Liam Schroeder, sr, MH, Milwaukee Marquette.

SECOND TEAM:

James Althoff, sr, OH, Tremper; Dom Coello, sr, OH, Catholic Memorial; Aidan Frazier, sr, OPP, Milwaukee Marquette; Dan Hiroskey, sr, L, Kaukauna; Sean Shtivelberg, sr, OH, Nicolet; Brian Voight, jr, S, New Berlin United.

HIGH HONORABLE MENTION:

Tyler Christensen, sr, OH, Bradford; Ben Foley, sr, L, Milwaukee Marquette; Mitch Geiger, jr, OH, Muskego; Gavin Julien, jr, MH, Whitefish Bay; Sam Radtke, sr, OH, Kimberly; Jacob Sirny, sr, MH, Brookfield East.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Austin Bella, sr, OPP, Kaukauna; Stevie Bresser, sr, OH, Homestead; Danny Butler, sr, OH, Brookfield East; Gino D’Alessio, sr, OH, Milwaukee Pius XI; Lucas Eggers, sr, OH, Indian Trail; Christopher Freedy, sr, OPP, Brookfield East; Joe Freeman, jr, OPP, Kettle Moraine; Caleb Freiburger, sr, MH, Kettle Moraine; Sam Heiman, jr, MH, Madison East; Zach Just, sr, OH, New Berlin United; Jeremy Kirch, sr, OH, Arrowhead; Jacob Larsen, sr, S, Green Bay Notre Dame; Andrew Lepage, sr, S, Middleton; Ben Miller, sr, MH, Wauwatosa East; Will Monroe, sr, S, Appleton North; Connor Muff, sr, S, Westosha; Kyle Olson, sr, L, New Berlin United; Daniel Payne, sr, S, Whitefish Bay; Jack Polick, sr, L, Westosha; Carter Schmidt, jr, OPP, Germantown; Kyle Semrad, sr, OH, Racine Horlick; Luke Taylor, jr, MH, Germantown; Brian Vergenz, sr, MH, Middleton.