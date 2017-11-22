Randall taxpayers to see mill rate drop

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Courtesy of two road projects falling off the budget along with a property reassessment in the town of Randall, taxpayers will see a nine percent decrease in its 2018 mill rate, after eight electors voted unanimously to approve the 2018 budget at a Nov. 16 meeting.

Compared to last year, when the levy was set at $989,205, the 2018 budget shows an estimated levy of $899,203, about $90,000 less.

The mill rate, meanwhile, will drop to $1.698 per $100,000 of assessed property value, about $0.33 less than a year earlier when it was $2.032.

“The reason it is going down are two factors,” said Town Chairman Bob Stoll, who opened the budget hearing to report an increase in property values. “The valuation that I just mentioned has gone up and the biggest thing is we spent less money for our levy. Our levy is about $90,000 less for the 2018 budget.”

In 2016, the town adopted a $958,928 levy, but voted on an increase to $989,205 for 2017 to pay for two road projects.

“We did levy a little heavier in the 2017 budget to cover road projects that the town board decided to do,” he said. “One of those projects has been completed.”

The unfinished project involves 125th Street, which is shared by the town of Randall and Genoa City, Stoll said after the meeting.

The project, he said, will start once the town and Genoa City work out an agreement, since Genoa City owns the southern side of the road and Randall has the north side in its possession.

“The other project is 125th Street down by the southwest corner of the town, it is the border that we share with Genoa City,” Stoll said after the meeting. “It didn’t work out for this construction, so we will carry it over to next year.”

With funds available for the project, along with completion of the first project, the town budgeted $175,000 for Highway Maintenance, which was $300,000 in 2017.

In public safety, the town of Randall has $234,500 in the 2018 budget, an increase of $66,000 from 2017.

Of the $66,000, $50,000 was set aside to help replace both of its fire engines, which are about 20 years old.