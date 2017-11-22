HONOR ROLLS: Brighton School
The following students were named to the 2017-18 first quarter honor roll at Brighton School.
Principals Honor Roll
Fifth grade: Samuel Davis, Kade Edwards, Aiden Ellerbrock, Shelby Fabbri, Aiden Figueroa, Maxwell Jensen, Alexandria Keller, Anthony Lena Jr, Sophia Paulowske, Keira Peyron, Jacob Steger.
Sixth grade: Jackson Golla, Jakob Hiemstra, Kyleigh Kevek, Lindsey Laitinen, Ethan Pedersen, Chloe Rausch, Samantha Rausch, Reese Spafford, Paige Sullivan.
Seventh grade: Aleah Daniels, Austin Dawson, Vivian Dufek, Clare Fallon, Noelle Junig, Julia Krekling, Nathan Nelson, Olivia Rasch, Aidan Runyan, Seth Taylor, Cordelia Wallace.
Eighth grade: Evan Beth, Benjamin Bruzas, Phineas Doyle-Bruce, Kelsey Duhig, Simone Felber, Jackson Garcia, Juliana Golla, Reece Haney, Kolton Krueger, Holly Ludwig, Rebecca Springer, Samantha Taylor, Carlie Vorpagel.
Honor Roll
Fifth grade: Ben Haapanen, Christian Harpe, Emmaline Pedersen, Noah Rittmer, Janay Rothbauer, Brooklyn Schultz, Tylor Spencer, Drew Willms.
Sixth grade: Chloe Andersen, Chloe Brown, Connor Brown, Waylon Brusky, Kendra Grashel, Owen Keller, Brielle Ryshkus, Andrew Wolf.
Seventh grade: Mikayla Amick, Brayden Coots, Cate Debell, Gabriell Eppers, Frederick Goetz, Katelyn Griffey, Delaney Koltanowski, Rabeka Liberto, Tristan Peyron, Jentry Shouse, Lucas Sullivan.
Eighth grade: Owen Andersen, Ella Birkholz, Ean Daniels, Ellie Daniels, Brielle Gagne, Trinity Koltanowski, Jacob Kreuscher, Alexis Obregon, Raven Schiavo.
A-B Honor Roll
Fifth grade: Maya Hernandez, Thomas Kirchner, Lindsey Roberts.
Sixth grade: Jace Christensen, Tyler Goforth, Kailee Krueger, Travis Larson, Andrew Lofgren.
