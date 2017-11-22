Central band students participate in honors festival

Six were selected based on achievements

Six Westosha Central High School band students were part of the 2017 Winona State University Honors Band Festival held the weekend of Nov. 3.

To receive consideration for the honor, which goes to about 100 students from high schools in Wisconsin and Minnesota, students are nominated and selected based on their achievements in the high school band program at their schools.

The six students rehearsed for the festival on Nov. 3-4.

Participating students were Hope Caya, Rosa Roloff, Maggie Hillock, Riley Noonan, Cameron Lord and Alex Vivian.

The WSU Honors Band, along with the WSU Wind Ensemble, performed an evening concert. The WSU Honors Band was directed by Dr. Donald Lovejoy, director of bands, Winona State University.