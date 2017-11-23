SLC TENNIS: Unanimous selection

Andersen notches second straight Player of the Year honor

By Jason Arndt

Editor

In the last two seasons, Wilmot Union High School junior Bianca Andersen captured back-to-back Southern Lakes Conference girls tennis titles, and stayed unbeaten in conference play.

For her efforts and determination, according to Panthers’ coach Lisa Obertin, Andersen received her second consecutive SLC Player of the Year honors.

“Bianca’s determination and passion for the game shows she absolutely wants to be out there,” Obertin said. “She has played that position quite well and it was unanimous. There was no other player considered.”

“I am extremely proud of her because I know how much she loves to play tennis,” Obertin added.

After her junior season, where she made a second straight WIAA Division 1 state appearance, the selection was undeniable.

While she received unanimous selection, Andersen remains humbled by the honor, noting other competitors in the SLC.

“There was a lot of good athletes out there, and I was just trying really hard,” said Andersen. “I was super-excited because all of my hard work is paying off.”

Andersen’s strong work ethic showed entering her junior season, said Obertin, who believes the junior continues to develop a well-rounded game.

“She has a better serve than her sophomore year and has shown more strategy and court sense out there,” Obertin said.

While her serve approach has shown improvement, the rest of her game has made her the total package on the court.

“It isn’t just her forehand, backhand, she has the whole package,” Obertin said. “She has proved so much from her sophomore year to her junior year to really have that whole package.”

Through 24 matches, Andersen went 16-6, including an opening round victory at the state meet against Germantown’s Jayden Bognar at the state meet.

Although she dropped the second match to Sasha Semina of Brookfield Central, Andersen said the appearance was worthwhile, considering her on-court determination.

“It was super fun, but it was a little nerve-wracking, but when I got on the court, I knew I had to give it my all,” Andersen said.

Andersen is grateful for her team, which has shown vocal support on the sidelines during matches.

Andersen, however, was not the only area player to receive recognition on the first team.

Central boasts two first team reps

Westosha Central senior Stephanie Dopuch, who also qualified for the state meet, joined Andersen on the first team.

Dopuch, at No. 1 singles, finished her season 18-10.

In doubles, senior Ashley Wells and junior Sara Backus received first team honors.

Wells and Backus competed at No. 1 doubles.

Champions headline second team

The second boasts two conference title winners from the area, including Wilmot freshman Halle Rosentreter, who won at No. 2 singles in the SLC meet.

For Westosha Central, the No. 2 doubles team of seniors Brooke Wysiatko and Katie Barningham was named to the second team.

Freshman Emily Wermeling and sophomore Kenna Beth, in their first year as doubles teammates, received honorable mention for Westosha Central.

The Falcons duo won the conference title at No. 3 doubles.

ALL-SLC

Athlete of the Year: Bianca Andersen, Jr, Wilmot Union

First team:

Singles: Bianca Andersen, Jr, WIL; Claudia Huerth, Jr, LG; May Jagodzinski, Jr, BHS; Stephanie Dopuch, Sr, WC.

Doubles: Olivia Stout, Sr/Lillie Ripkey, So, LG; Chloe Woods, Jr/Kayla Maurer, So, UG; Ashley Wells, Sr/Sara Backus, Jr, WC.

Second team:

Singles: Annabelle Alberts, So, LG; Gabby Richardson, Jr, ELK; Nixie Grajera, Sr, UG; Halle Rosentreter, Fr, WIL.

Doubles: Adriana Castillo, Sr/Josie Klein, Sr, BHS; Payton Christensen, Jr/Ali Smith, Sr, ELK; Brooke Wysiatko, Sr/Katie Barningham, Sr, WC.

Honorable mention:

Singles: Ava Anderson, So, LG; Grace Boyle, Sr, BHS; Laura Farley, Sr, DD; Kendall Birbaum, Sr, ELK; Whitney Beaston, So, WAT.

Doubles: Hannah Gage, Jr/Nichole Ritzman, Jr, LG; Karissa Francheschina, Sr/Kaitlyn Krause, So, UG; Emily Wermeling, Fr/Kenna Beth, So, WC.