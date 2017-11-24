One dead, one injured in Twin Lakes bar shooting

An argument outside the Beach Bar in the Village of Twin Lakes turned deadly Friday morning, according to a Twin Lakes Police news release, which indicated a 25-year-old Trevor man is a suspect in the shooting.

Twin Lakes Police said the shooting happened at around 2 a.m., when officers received a 911 call from a witness who said an altercation occurred behind the Beach Bar at 402 S. Lake St., the release states.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man dead in the establishment’s parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, and a second with similar gunshot wounds.

The second, a 31-year-old man, was transported to Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting.

“The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arrival,” the release states. “He was identified by witnesses at the scene as a 25-year-old male, last known address in Trevor.”

Twin Lakes police said the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is actively responding to his last known address to take him into custody.

“Witnesses at the scene said there was some sort of altercation between the victims and the suspect before the shooting occurred,” the release states.

Identities of the victims and shooter were not released, pending an ongoing investigation.