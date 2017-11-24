UPDATE: Two dead in Twin Lakes shooting, suspect captured in Monroe County

Updated story as of 1:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24

By Jason Arndt

Editor

An argument outside the Beach Bar in Twin Lakes turned deadly Friday morning, when two brothers suffered fatal gunshot wounds, Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz said at a news conference.

Hours later, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol found the suspect traveling on Interstate 94 near Tomah, where the 25-year-old man was taken into custody without incident.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m., when village police received reports of shots fired, Grosz said.

“When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old male deceased in the parking lot behind the Beach Bar and had sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” said Grosz, who states the other victim, a 31-year-old man, later died at a hospital in Burlington.

“He was transported to Burlington, where he was later pronounced dead,” he said.

The suspect identified as a 25-year-old man, according to witnesses, fled the scene before officers arrived the scene.

In response, investigators with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Twin Lakes Police Department issued an alert to authorities statewide, noting the 25-year-old could be driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

Grosz believes the suspect was attempting to reach the Hayward area, where he had relatives, but the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol found him traveling on Interstate 94 near Tomah.

“Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were able to locate the suspect and take into custody without incident,” said Grosz, who reports authorities tracked the suspect through his cell phone location service.

Grosz, who declined to name the victims pending notification of family, said the investigation is ongoing.

Grosz also did not disclose the name of the suspect who has not been formally charged.

“At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident,” he said. “We do not believe the public faces any danger.”

Meanwhile, at the bar, patrons were too distraught to discuss the double homicide.

Aside from recent drug-induced homicides, Grosz said it has “been several years” since there was a fatal shooting in the village.

——————————–

Previous report:

While Twin Lakes police report the second victim died of gunshot wounds related to a Friday morning shooting in the village, state authorities took a 25-year-old Trevor man into custody, an updated news release states.

“A 25-year-old male suspect from Trevor WI was taken into custody without incident,” the news release states. “He was located by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol traveling north on Interstate 94 near Tomah, WI.”

Twin Lakes police said shooting happened outside the Beach Bar in the village at around 2 a.m. Friday, when officers received a 911 call from a witness who said an altercation occurred behind the Beach Bar at 402 S. Lake. St, the release states.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man dead in the establishment’s parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, and a second with similar gunshot wounds.

The second, a 31-year-old man, was transported to a Burlington hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arrival,” the release states. “He was identified by witnesses at the scene as a 25-year-old male, last known address in Trevor.”

Eventually, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol found the suspect traveling on Interstate 94 near Tomah, where he was arrested without incident.