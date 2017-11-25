Authorities identify victims in Twin Lakes double homicide

Suspect booked into Kenosha County Jail

By Jason Arndt

Editor

According to a release issued by the Twin Lakes Police Department, the two brothers who died behind the Beach Bar in the village early Friday morning were identified as Richard and Kenneth Samuel III, both of Twin Lakes.

Meanwhile, authorities have booked the suspect, who has not been named, pending formal charges into Kenosha County Jail Friday night, online jail records show.

The double homicide happened at around 2 a.m., when village police received reports of shots fired, Police Chief Adam Grosz said at a Friday news conference.

When officers arrived to the 402 S. Lake St. property, they found Richard, 28, dead in the parking lot and Kenneth with multiple gunshot wounds.

Kenneth, 31, was then transported to a Burlington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect identified as a 25-year-old man, according to witnesses, fled the scene before officers arrived.

In response, investigators with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Twin Lakes Police Department issued an alert to authorities statewide, noting the 25-year-old could be driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

Grosz believes the suspect was attempting to reach the Hayward area, where he had relatives, but the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol found him traveling on Interstate 94 near Tomah.

“Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were able to locate the suspect and take into custody without incident,” said Grosz, who reports authorities tracked the suspect through his cell phone location service.

“At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident,” he said. “We do not believe the public faces any danger.”

Meanwhile, at the bar, patrons were too distraught to discuss the double homicide.