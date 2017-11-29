Lakewood’s Price steps down as administrator

By Jason Arndt

Editor

After a decade of serving as district administrator at Lakewood School, Joseph Price announced his resignation in a Nov. 28 letter addressed to parents, effective Dec. 1.

In the letter, Price states it was a privilege to serve the Twin Lakes community.

“It has truly been a blessing to work with such great individuals and I step away knowing that Lakewood is in a great place and the future has never looked brighter,” he wrote in the letter, which was co-signed by Board President Amanda Hahn.

Price, who outlined several accomplishments in the letter, said in a follow-up email he plans to dedicate more time to his family while he finishes his doctorate degree.

Meanwhile, according to Hahn, discussions started in October and the resignation was finalized at a Nov. 20 closed session.

Hahn said Lakewood staff were informed Tuesday morning and reports the School Board plans to maintain communication with parents and staff through the process of finding a replacement.

“We would like to be as transparent as possible about this process, as we hope to engage staff and parents to ensure we select someone fantastic,” she said in a response email.

With assistance from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, Hahn and other board members plan to produce a search calendar in December, when they start looking for both an interim and permanent district administrator.

The Lakewood School Board, which plans to review interim candidates the week of Dec. 4, publicly posted the vacancy on Wednesday.

Initially, the Lakewood School Board looks to hire an interim replacement before Christmas, and noted the district will receive help from the WASB in finding a long-term and permanent solution.

Achievements noted

Price, who enjoyed his tenure at Lakewood, indicated several accomplishments through that time.

“Through sound financial management, we have seen steady growth and stabilization in our fund balance, an improved credit rating resulting in nearly a half million dollars’ worth of savings on interest for renovation projects, state of the art facilities, and technology programs that are second to none.”

Additionally, he said Lakewood will stay committed to the Continuous School Improvement model, which he believes has made a positive impact on instructional practices and student achievement.

“Our work was featured at the Wisconsin Association of School Boards state convention in January 2017,” he states in the Nov. 28 letter. “Lakewood is committed to this model and achieving our mission of meeting the needs of every child, every day.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 8 print edition of the Twin Lakes Report