Filling up to raise funds at two area schools

Twin Lakes Citgo unveils ‘Spirit Pump’ program

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Motorists who fill up their tanks at specially marked “Spirit Pumps” at the Twin Lakes Citgo have helped two area schools through its Fueling Education program.

The Fueling Education program looks to increase educational opportunities in classrooms across the country, according to the Citgo’s parent owner Condon Oil, which has donated more than $250,000 in needed classroom supplies since the initiative started in 2012.

Locally, in a release issued by the company, Citgo plans to offer the same benefits to both Lakewood and Wilmot Union High School.

For each gallon sold, using two specially marked pumps, Condon Oil and the local business will donate $0.03 to both schools.

The Spirit Pump drive, which will conclude April 30 next year, left district administrators of both schools fortunate for the opportunity.

“It is great that a local company recognizes the importance of a public education and is willing to donate money to support students of two local schools,” said Wilmot District Administrator Dan Kopp.

Lakewood District Administrator Joe Price agreed, adding proceeds benefit the entire community.

“I am very thankful for it,” he said. “Any time a local establishment can help contribute to education, it is a great benefit for the community.”

Both schools plan to use proceeds to directly benefit students.

At Wilmot, the school will deposit the money into the student activity account, or the general fund, and will be “earmarked for something that will benefit all students,” said Kopp.

For Lakewood, Price said funds received will go towards financing new supplies, like basketballs, cheerleading uniforms and other items.

Twin Lakes Citgo is located at 410 N. Lake Ave.