Authorities say threat at Wilmot not credible

Sheriff’s Department, school continue investigation

Although authorities do not believe a written threat at Wilmot Union High School is credible, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the matter, according to a news release issued Monday.

The threat to “shoot up the school” written on the wall of a boys bathroom was reported to a School Resource Officer, who is a Sheriff’s deputy, might have happened last weekend.

“A vigorous investigation is taking place over this incident,” a news release states. “The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department is working closely with the school administration.”

As the investigation continues, the Sheriff’s Department believes someone wrote the message last weekend, stating the possibility the incident happened during a basketball game.

The only basketball contests, according the activity calendar, was a girls basketball contest against Delavan-Darien Friday followed by another on Saturday when the team played Monona Grove.

“Wilmot High School and the Sheriff’s Department would like to stress that at this time this incident is not being viewed as a credible threat,” the release states. “The investigation is moving quickly. Wilmot High School is being vigilant, but not taking any extra security measures.”

Aside from the investigation, according to the release, the school continued class instruction.