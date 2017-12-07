Cheer squad captures national bid

Central starts state title defense

For the second straight year, the Westosha Central High School cheerleading squad secured a bid for national competition, courtesy of a first place finish at the Dec. 2 Universal Cheerleaders Association competition held in Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Center complex.

Teams in each competition are assessed by a panel of judges in many categories, including stunts, jumps, tumbling, crowd appeal, music, among other areas.

The Dec. 2 competition is the team’s latest accomplishment after notching several achievements last year.

A year ago, Westosha Central became three-peat Southern Lakes Conference champions, in addition to winning its regional along with another state title.

Overall, the Lady Falcons have notched three consecutive state titles by the sports sanctioning body, the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Poms Coaches .

Westosha Central won the regional title in March at Wilmot.

For the national contest, which was in January, Westosha Central garnered a seventh place finish among 12 Division 2 qualifying schools that reached the final round.

To finance the trip to national competition this year, the Lady Falcons are holding a fundraiser at Sandlots of Salem, 9251 Antioch Road, on Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Along with food, the fundraiser features basket raffles, and a grand prize raffle of $500, $250 or $100.

Cost for lunch is $6 per person.