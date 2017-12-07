Update: Wilmot threat leads to confession from juvenile

A threat to “shoot up the school” scrawled along a boys bathroom wall at Wilmot Union High School led authorities to a 16-year-old who confessed, according to a news release issued by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which indicated juvenile charges could be filed.

The threat was discovered on Monday, when the school resource officer, who is a Sheriff’s deputy, received reports of the message and began an immediate investigation into the matter.

Both school officials and authorities did not deem the threat credible, a Monday news release reported, which noted the investigation was a fast-moving process.

“The KSD Deputy assigned as the Wilmot School Resource Officer viewed hundreds of hours of school video before questioning a 16-year-old male student who confessed to the crime,” the release states.

The incident, which did not disrupt class instruction, initially led authorities to believe the offense happened last weekend when two home basketball games were played.

Authorities did not disclose if the incident happened at either contest.

“The investigation was a cooperative and thorough effort of the School Resource Officer and School Officials,” according to the release. “The case on the juvenile suspect is being referred to the Kenosha District Attorney’s Office and Kenosha County Juvenile Intake for review.”