WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Wilmot wins first two SLC matches; Central challenges New Berlin

A week after Wilmot Union High School defeated visiting Union Grove to open its Southern Lakes Conference wrestling slate, the Panthers added another on Dec. 7, when they edged Delavan-Darien 60-16.

The Panthers, who recorded 10 wins, had seven wrestlers come away with pin victories.

At 113 pounds, Wilmot’s Benson DuChemin sent Jacob Greidanus to the mat 3 minutes, 11 seconds into the match.

Jed Defillipo, who competed at 120, pinned Lahzris Markling at 1:12.

In the middle weights, the Panthers saw three pin victories, with the first coming from Mason Diedrich at 138 where he defeated Josh Mick at 3:05. Mackenzie Stiller followed up with a win of her own at 145 where she sent Michael Reem to the mat at 1:19.

Kyler Moudy, at 152, needed less than a minute to defeat Luke Loback, coming away with a pin at 0:41.

Logan Pye, meanwhile, picked up Wilmot’s sixth pin victory at 170, where he edged Mario Barajas at 2:57.

Jorge Zatarain added the Panthers’ last pin at 220, where it only took him 0:17 to defeat Sam Markling.

Wilmot 60, Delavan-Darien 16

106 – Kolby Moudy, WIL, won on ff; 113 – Benson DuChemin, WIL, pin Jacob Greidanus, 3:11; 120 – Jed Defillipo, WIL, pin Lahzris Markling, 1:12; 126 – Miguel Sanson, DD, def Joey Graham, MD 24-11; 132 – Jared Greidanus, DD, def Austin Lardner, 10-6; 138 – Mason Diedrich, WIL, pin Josh Mick, 3:05; 145 – Mackenzie Stiller, WIL, pin Micheal Ream, 1:19; 152 – Kyler Moudy, WIL, pin Luke Loback, 0:41; 160 – Giovani Gonzalez, DD, def Jeremy Toro, 13-6; 170 – Logan Pye, WIL, pin Mario Barajas, 2:57; 182 – Hunter Valach, WIL, won on ff; 195 – Eric Gonzalez, DD, pin Jacob DuChemin, 2:57; 220 – Jorge Zatarain, WIL, pin Sam Markling, 0:17; 285 – Andrew Tucknott, WIL, won on ff.

Central challenges New Berlin

If not for four forfeits, Friday’s clash between Westosha Central and host New Berlin West/Eisenhower could have seen a different outcome, but the Falcons came away with four pin victories in the 51-30 loss.

Of the Falcons five pins, two came in less than one minute, starting with Zach Bell at 195, where he defeated Noah Nieberle at 0:42.

Keegan Jones, who competed at 132, sent Noah Kopp to the mat at 0:58.

The other two pins came from Cole Langel (126), who defeated Cole Seely at 3:19, and Jefferson Kearby (138).

Kearby, who went to the third round against Jacob Reyes, eventually won at 4:31.

New Berlin West/Eisenhower 51, Westosha Central 30

145 – Andy Kaucic, NB, pin Aaron Pecore, 0:55; 152 – Tony Scaffidi, NB, def Dennis Grubb, 5-4; 160 – Mike Baumann, NB, pin Sean Gulliksen, 1:41; 170 – Austin Engelhardt, NB, pin Bryce Sekey, 0:37; 182 – Mike White, NB, won on ff; 195 – Zach Bell, WC, pin Noah Nieberle, 0:42; 220 – Donovan Acevedo, NB, def Reid McNeill, Inj; 285 – Mark Shields, NB, pin, Corbin Spencer, 4:57; 106 – Stephen Nguyen, NB, won on ff; 113 – Nathan Curci, NB, won on ff; 120 – Jack Weis, WC, won on ff; 126 – Cole Langel, WC, pin Cole Seely, 3:19;

132 – Keegan Jones, WC, pin Noah Kopp, 0:58; 138 – Jefferson Kearby, WC, pin Jacob Reyes, 4:31.

Other results

THURSDAY, DEC. 7

Waterford 71, Westosha Central 6

106 – Lucas Johnson, WAT, won on ff; 113 – Joshua Cherba, WAT, won on ff; 120 – Will French, WAT, won on ff; 126 – Sam Winski, WAT, def Keegan Jones, MD 15-3; 132 – Nick Goldammer, WAT, won on ff; 138 – Jacob Cherba, WAT, pin Jefferson Kearby, 2:14; 145 – Aaron Pecore, WC, won on ff; 152 – Anthony Christenson, WAT, def Dennis Grubb, 8-2; 160 -Zack Kaminski, WAT, def Sean Gulliksen, MD 9-0; 170 – Dalton Danowski, WAT, pin Colton Soto, 0:41; 182 – Jared Krattiger, WAT, pin Zach Bell, 0:16; 195 – Jack Trautman III, WAT, pin Reid McNeill, 2:43; 220 – Tony Mastrocola, WAT, won on ff; 285 – Boyd Biggs, WAT, won on ff.