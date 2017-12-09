GIRLS BASKETBALL: Dopuch’s career night sparks Falcons’ first win

Stephanie Dopuch had a career week for the Westosha Central High School girls basketball squad.

Entering Tuesday’s contest at Kenosha Indian Trail, Dopuch’s career-high was 14 points at Waterford last season, but the senior guard supplanted her career best with 17 points in the Falcons’ 52-41 loss.

The career-high was short-lived, however, as Dopuch chipped in 23 points in Westosha Central’s 56-46 Southern Lakes Conference defeat of Elkhorn.

Dopuch, who went 2 for 4 from the arc, also collected five total rebounds in the Falcons’ first win of the season.

Westosha Central, which carried a 33-28 lead into halftime, outscored the Elks 23-18 in the second half to secure the win.

Meghan McNealy, a senior guard, pitched in another 15 points, all from the perimeter where she went 5 for 10.

While McNealy knocked in five 3-pointers for the second time in her career, she also contributed a team-leading three assists.

Defensively, low post performers Siera Sieberth and Shannen Griffiths offered reinforcements, with Sieberth collecting a team-leading seven total rebounds while Griffiths had another four.

The Falcons improved to 1-4 (1-0 SLC) following Thursday’s win.

For the Elks, who received a team-leading 13 points from Maddie Ivey, they dropped to 3-2 overall and remain winless in the SLC at 0-2.