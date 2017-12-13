Wheatland to pose two referendum questions

One applies to capital improvement projects

By Jason Arndt

Editor

The Wheatland School Board authorized two referendum questions at its Nov. 29 meeting, including one to renew an operational referendum passed by district residents four years ago.

On the April 3 ballot, the school is asking taxpayers for permission to exceed the revenue limit by $625,000 per year for four years for non-recurring purposes, which the same amount as 2014 referendum.

Additionally, the district plans to present a question related to a proposed $8.45 million capital improvement project.

The two questions apply to the 2018-19 school year.

According to District Administrator Marty McGinley, who stressed the operational referendum would not negatively affect the property tax rate, the school needs the renewal due to the state funding formula.

“The operational referendum will represent no additional impact on the tax levy or mill rate,” McGinley said, noting the overall tax levy declined in each of the four years of previously passed referendum.

The mill rate went from $9.44 per $100,000 of assessed property value to $8.19 per $1,000 of assessed value through the lifespan of the current operational referendum, which will expire at the end of the school year.

McGinley said the district opted to under-levy by $125,000 in the latest budget.

As for the state funding formula, it creates a dilemma for schools like Wheatland, which seeks to maintain services.

“The revenue permitted based on the state-imposed revenue limit is not sufficient to provide the services that the children of Wheatland need or that our community expects,” McGinley said. “The only way to increase the amount of revenue available is to have public permission, through the referendum to exceed the revenue limit.”

The same concern applies to other districts in the state, which saw hundreds of schools place operational referendums on the ballot last election cycle, including Salem Grade School.

“Many districts in the state have this same issue,” McGinley said.

In a community survey mailed to district residents, 73 percent of respondents favored an operational referendum, McGinley said.

Safety upgrades planned

The capital improvement referendum will ask taxpayers to authorize general obligation bonds, not to exceed $8.45 million to address safety needs and upgrade school infrastructure.

Planned improvements include creating a specific middle school drop-off location, adding parking to minimize the need for visitors to use public roadways like Highway 50, resurfacing and reconfiguring current asphalt driveways, parking lots and playgrounds.

Other improvements include renovating classrooms for early childhood education, 4-year-old kindergarten and art.

The school also eyes adding two classrooms to accommodate science conversion, creating a science lab and shared space to support hands-on learning, converting the former middle school cafeteria in to a STEM classroom and space for community use.

If the capital improvement referendum passes, the mill rate will see an increase of 48 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. Homeowners who have a property valued at $200,000 will see a $96 uptick on their annual tax bill.

McGinley said the district plans to invite residents to two informational meetings, which are scheduled from 6 until 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 and March 8 at the school.

Taxpayers can also access referendum information by visiting www.wheatland.k12.wi.us/referendum2018