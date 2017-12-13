BOYS BASKETBALL: Panthers edge visiting Waterford

While senior Latrell Glass notched a double-double, another came close, as the Panthers defeated visiting Waterford 62-57 in a Dec. 8 Southern Lakes Conference match.

Wilmot improved to 2-1 with the win.

Glass, who went 5 for 5 from the free throw line, had 17 points and collected 10 rebounds.

For senior Kyle Gendron, he had 11 points and he came up one rebound short of a double-double with nine. Through three games, Gendron has scored in double-digits, including a career-high 26 points in the season-opening win at Racine Lutheran.

Gendron went 2 for 3 from the perimeter.

Contributing 11 points apiece were sophomore Zack Watson, who made all three of his 3-pointers, and senior Jeremy Bruton.

Bruton., meanwhile, paced the Panther offense with a team-leading five assists and on defense, he led the team with two steals.

Junior Kevin Brenner pitched in nine points and snagged eight rebounds for the Panthers.

The Wolverines, who dropped to 3-2 in the SLC opener for both teams, received a game-high 19 points from Matt Borchardt.