Wilmot Mountain opened slopes on ideal weekend

Ski with Santa Sunday

By Jason Arndt

Editor

On opening weekend of its 80th year, Wilmot Mountain officials reported ideal conditions on the slopes, and forecasts show the weather could keep the snow sticking.

The opening enters its second year under new owner Vail Resorts.

Wilmot Mountain, which started making snow the week of Dec. 4, saw temperatures of around 20 degrees by Saturday morning’s opening launch.

In addition to opening ski lifts 2 and 3, officials unveiled a pop up Terrain Park for skiing and snowboarding, but have plans to make other areas available in the coming weeks.

The weekend temperatures, according to General Manager Taylor Ogilvie, were splendid.

“We had beautiful winter-like conditions, it was not too cold, not too warm,” he said. “We were happy to be open and it was great to open our doors to our guests.”

The conditions look to continue this week, when temperatures are forecasted to fall between 20 to 30 degrees, the National Weather Service reports.

Ogilvie said the weather forecast leaves him and his employees optimistic about the first week of the season.

“We are incredibly optimistic. The weather looks great for snowmaking and we anticipate that we will open more terrain throughout the week and into next weekend,” said Ogilvie.

While officials continue to make snow, they look to open the tubing area, he said.

To keep the slopes smooth for snowboarders, skiers and tubers, officials conduct nightly maintenance, Ogilvie said.

“We have great coverage and are marking more snow every day,” he said. “We groom nightly to ensure the best possible conditions for skiing and riding.”

As Wilmot Mountain enters its 80th season, ski hill owner Vail Resorts announced additions, according to a news release.

Along with a Learn to Ride/Learn to Ski program presented by the on-site school, where first-time skiers seven and older can experience a multi-week instructional course, and bring home free skis and snowboards after students complete the class.

Other additions include a new lunch and dinner menu at a full-service restaurant at Walt’s Tavern.

Meanwhile, Wilmot Mountain has a full line-up of events, including “Ski With Santa” on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Sunday’s event, which runs from noon until 3 p.m., will allow children to ski with Santa and his elves.