Twin Lakes allows Aquanuts to add storage

By Jason Arndt

Editor

At a Village of Twin Lakes special board meeting Nov. 7, municipal officials agreed on a 4-0 decision to allow the Twin Lakes Aquanuts to construct two storage sheds at Lance Park, where the water ski Show team performs weekly during the summer.

The decision comes three days after the Village Board discussed the plan at its Committee of the Whole meeting.

Aquanuts member Bob Koehler, who spoke on behalf on the organization, said the team is need of more storage space at the Dec. 4 Committee of the Whole meeting.

“We are growing,” Koehler said. “We have storage needs for equipment.”

While the Aquanuts plan to construct a storage shed of a similar size next to the boathouse facing Lake Mary, they plan to replace a temporary structure west of the Scout House, according to a proposal presented at the Dec. 4 meeting.

The temporary structure currently houses Aquanut concession items, but a permanent structure adds another purpose, Koehler said.

“We have a real big need for a sound booth, right now our song guy sits on the ground,” he said. “Being able to get our sound guy higher would help tremendously.”

Trustee Kevin Fitzgerald, however, expressed one concern at each site. The proposed new structure near the boathouse would eliminate a mature tree.

Koehler, in response, assured the board the Aquanuts could compensate for the loss of the tree by adding younger trees elsewhere on the property.

“You just tell us where you want it,” Koehler said. “If it is required, we would work on getting those trees in.”

The other point of contention relates to new structure by the Scout House, according to Fitzgerald, who inquired about whether the Aquanuts plan to apply the same column structure as the neighboring structure.

Like the tree issue, Koehler offered assurances the organization will adhere to requirements put forth by the board.

Aside from concerns, officials welcome the upgrade at Scout House, including Village President Howard Skinner.

“It will be nice to have a solid structure, that would be great, Skinner said.

Village Administrator Jennifer Frederick, noting the recommendation made by the Park Commission on Nov. 21, said the new structure next to the Scout House meets the committee’s vision.

“Everybody on the Park Board wants to see the Scout House area updated,” she said.

Although the village owns the property, the Aquanuts are responsible for costs of construction.

In another item, Koehler said the Aquanuts have an interest in buying the former yard waste center, but the board requested the organization draft a formal letter of interest in the site.