Former foster father accused of assault bound over for trial

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Kenosha County Court Commissioner David R. Berman bound a former Twin Lakes foster father accused of repeated sexual assault of a child over for trial at a Nov. 30 preliminary hearing.

Gary Reed, 65, scheduled to appear at a Dec. 21 arraignment following the probable cause hearing, allegedly committed the offenses in both the Village of Twin Lakes and Town of Randall about 20 years ago, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators believe there are other victims.

Since some of the alleged acts happened outside of the village, the detective received assistance from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 16, the complaint states.

The now 37-year-old victim, the complaint contends, told a Twin Lakes police detective Reed assaulted him when he was 13 years old and continued for another four years.

The victim, who said there might be other victims, said Reed assaulted him 2 to 4 times per week.

Reed allegedly coerced the victim into performing sexual acts through intimidation. The victim told police Reed would often say his home was the last place he could stay and if he didn’t, he “would end up in a halfway house or other terrible place.”

Additionally, Reed allegedly “bribed” the victim by offering him wine and marijuana.

“(The victim) indicated that this was not uncommon in the defendant’s home and that other foster children were given special considerations, but not all of them were,” the complaint states.

Through a coordinated phone call with authorities, Reed allegedly admitted to the crimes in a conversation with the victim, according to the complaint.

Meanwhile, another victim who is now a 33-year-old, came forward to tell investigators there could be nearly two dozen other foster children involved.

“Approximately 22 other foster children may have been sexually assaulted by the defendant, indicating the defendant had favorites,” the complaint states.

Reed, now of Manitowoc, has been held in Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond since his arrest in mid-November.

At the Nov. 30 preliminary hearing, which he waived, Reed told Berman he faces chronic medical issues and is on disability.